Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t accept outages

EDITOR: Who would want to live in a place or own a business that has highly unreliable electric service? How often would people have to plan on having their service interrupted for long periods? How can they live their lives under such conditions? Impossible.

It seems to me that you want us accept power outages (“Get ready before the lights go out,” Editorial, Wednesday).Why is this good?

What about nipping wildfires in the bud by utilizing the state-of-the-art cameras from lookout stations that can detect fires when they begin? I have heard that these are being built and installed all over the state. This doesn’t make any one lose their electricity.

JOYCE CORMACK

Santa Rosa

If it were Clinton …

EDITOR: Imagine, if you will, that President Hillary Clinton, having narrowly defeated Donald Trump in the 2016 election and facing the prospect of running against him again in 2020, abruptly and without explanation holds up financial aid authorized by Congress to a foreign country.

Shortly after, during a conversation with the leader of this country, she repeatedly requests that he/she contact her personal lawyer and the attorney general of the United States to investigate the possibility of wrongdoing by Trump and one of his children in this same country, despite the fact that this allegation had been previously investigated and found to be baseless.

While President Clinton never explicitly says “Nice country you’ve got there. It would be a shame if something were to happen to it,” the link between the aid and the request to investigate is clear.

Fox News would be beating the drum for impeachment (or worse) 24/7. Trump would be tweeting up a storm. The same people who are fine with Trump’s behavior today would be apoplectic. Makes Watergate feel like the good old days, doesn’t it?

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Library lawsuit

EDITOR: Congratulations to Reece Foxen for the inspirational Close to Home column in last Sunday’s paper that praised the Sonoma County Library (“What is the value of a library card?”). Foxen is right: libraries open doors for many and provide countless needed services to everyone.

Speaking of values, two former branch managers have filed a lawsuit against the library, claiming that they suffered discrimination based on age and sex (“Lawsuit alleges ‘culture of fear,’” Aug. 25). They name Sarah Vantrease, the division manager of public services, and three other high-level staffers in the suit.

Foxen serves as chair of the Sonoma County Library Commission. It is my hope that Foxen consider the complaints against the library seriously and with an open mind. Should the plaintiffs prevail in their lawsuit, Foxen should extend them an olive branch and try to restore everything that they have lost. Simple justice demands no less.

DAVID TULANIAN

Las Vegas

Ag and chemicals

EDITOR: It is appalling that the Sonoma Winegrowers are being allowed to use the term “sustainable” to describe their agricultural practices (“Sustainable growth plan,” Sept. 13).

It is also disturbing that the article failed to investigate any controversy surrounding the term due to third party organizations — largely made up of wine growers — overseeing this certification. Green washing and the use of pesticides were barely mentioned.