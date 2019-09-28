Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
September 28, 2019, 12:09AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

County is unprepared

EDITOR: It’s often said timing is everything in life. Sonoma County and its leadership ought to take note.

At the very height of the second fire season since the deadly wildfires, the county (as of this writing) has no community alert and warning program manager in place, nor the second in command, the alert coordinator.

The county’s emergency services department has been advertising for a new manager and will start interviewing soon to replace a person who had held the job for only four months. A coordinator has been hired, but, as of this writing, has not started work.

After widespread concern and complaint from the public about the lack of real, effective notice before the 2017 wildfires, the two people directly responsible for alerting Sonoma County residents and executing a response come the next natural disaster aren’t even on the job.

Country music artist Trace Adkins has sung,

“It can happen too fast

Or a little too late

Timing is everything.”

Sadly, in the case of this county and its leadership, timing just doesn’t seem to matter at all.

GARY KOZEL

Kenwood

Trump’s end game

EDITOR: After years of using the news media at will and blatantly ignoring any rule of law, decency and human rights, Donald Trump has managed to get official impeachment proceedings started in the House. Since the Republican-led Senate has decided to support anything Trump says and does, no matter how lawless, indecent or economically and environmentally destructive, it is commonly accepted they would squash impeachment.

What better way to distract from the real issues the Democratic presidential candidates want to address. The issues that need media attention are at the heart of our pocketbooks, our health, our environment, etc., not the circuses being staged in Washington. Take a look at any news station and see what everybody is talking about. I rest my case.

In my opinion, the Democratic candidate who is best at beating Trump at his own game will pull ahead in the primaries.

ADOLF KOPF

Santa Rosa

Destructive people

EDITOR: Sorry to state the obvious, but people are destructive slobs. No signs, no matter how graphic, will deter public pooping on the Russian River (“Serious lapse of etiquette,” Monday). There was a letter a couple weeks ago defending cattle at Point Reyes as people are way more destructive than cattle ever will be (“Cattle at Point Reyes,” Sept. 13). People have some control as to where they will defecate. Cattle do not.

Pardon me. I just stepped in something, and it did not come from cattle. Again, which species is to blame?

A.M. THOMSEN

Petaluma

A double standard

EDITOR: The most recent example of blatant racism involves Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, first in brown face, then black face. The masses correctly called him out, and he pleaded guilty: “I was young and stupid, please forgive me.” Instances of people insulting Africans, Mexicans, Asian and others via face paint seem to be culled from episodes 10 years ago and beyond. This certainly doesn’t lessen the impact.

What I and everyone should find absolutely absurd is the outcry over the above races being mocked while fans at Washington football games paint their faces red and dress as Native Americans. These fans aren’t vilified or called out; in fact, they are cheered for their devotion.

For the life of me, I’ve never understood the separation of red vs. all other colors.

Please, won’t all people and all news outlets take notice and scream their outrage when these racist scenes are posted as sports news? This has gone on far too long.

KURT LEHMANN

Santa Rosa

Highway headaches

EDITOR: Steve McLaughlin says SMART train supporters should “smoke another bowl” (“SMART: A failure,” Letters, Monday). He implies that driving is an alternative to SMART.

If McLaughlin and other anti-train supporters prefer stalled traffic, jammed-up alleged freeways (they ain’t free), the stench of exhaust fumes, five-car pileups, overturned trucks, the Novato Narrows (a fortune in construction costs), oblivious cellphone users, dead bodies and enraged drivers, I say SMART train detractors should have another drink.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

Militias and resistance

EDITOR: The definition of militia: 1(a). a part of the organized armed forces of a country liable to call only in emergency; 1(b). a body of citizens organized for military service; 2. the whole body of able-bodied male citizens declared by law as being subject to call to military service.

It’s implicit in the definition of a militia has that a militia is part of a government’s armed forces.

The text of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

No legal interpretation of the Second Amendment comes close to construing it meaning armed resistance to the government (“A false analogy,” Letters, Monday).

BRUCE OMAN

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine