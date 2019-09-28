Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

County is unprepared

EDITOR: It’s often said timing is everything in life. Sonoma County and its leadership ought to take note.

At the very height of the second fire season since the deadly wildfires, the county (as of this writing) has no community alert and warning program manager in place, nor the second in command, the alert coordinator.

The county’s emergency services department has been advertising for a new manager and will start interviewing soon to replace a person who had held the job for only four months. A coordinator has been hired, but, as of this writing, has not started work.

After widespread concern and complaint from the public about the lack of real, effective notice before the 2017 wildfires, the two people directly responsible for alerting Sonoma County residents and executing a response come the next natural disaster aren’t even on the job.

Country music artist Trace Adkins has sung,

“It can happen too fast

Or a little too late

Timing is everything.”

Sadly, in the case of this county and its leadership, timing just doesn’t seem to matter at all.

GARY KOZEL

Kenwood

Trump’s end game

EDITOR: After years of using the news media at will and blatantly ignoring any rule of law, decency and human rights, Donald Trump has managed to get official impeachment proceedings started in the House. Since the Republican-led Senate has decided to support anything Trump says and does, no matter how lawless, indecent or economically and environmentally destructive, it is commonly accepted they would squash impeachment.

What better way to distract from the real issues the Democratic presidential candidates want to address. The issues that need media attention are at the heart of our pocketbooks, our health, our environment, etc., not the circuses being staged in Washington. Take a look at any news station and see what everybody is talking about. I rest my case.

In my opinion, the Democratic candidate who is best at beating Trump at his own game will pull ahead in the primaries.

ADOLF KOPF

Santa Rosa

Destructive people

EDITOR: Sorry to state the obvious, but people are destructive slobs. No signs, no matter how graphic, will deter public pooping on the Russian River (“Serious lapse of etiquette,” Monday). There was a letter a couple weeks ago defending cattle at Point Reyes as people are way more destructive than cattle ever will be (“Cattle at Point Reyes,” Sept. 13). People have some control as to where they will defecate. Cattle do not.

Pardon me. I just stepped in something, and it did not come from cattle. Again, which species is to blame?

A.M. THOMSEN

Petaluma

A double standard

EDITOR: The most recent example of blatant racism involves Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, first in brown face, then black face. The masses correctly called him out, and he pleaded guilty: “I was young and stupid, please forgive me.” Instances of people insulting Africans, Mexicans, Asian and others via face paint seem to be culled from episodes 10 years ago and beyond. This certainly doesn’t lessen the impact.

What I and everyone should find absolutely absurd is the outcry over the above races being mocked while fans at Washington football games paint their faces red and dress as Native Americans. These fans aren’t vilified or called out; in fact, they are cheered for their devotion.