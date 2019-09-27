PD Editorial: California flubs another big tech project

The Financial Information System of California – the state’s new accounting system called Fi$Cal — isn’t exactly a boondoggle, but now that the cost has topped $1 billion and the state has delayed completion again, this will go down as one more botched technology project that wound up costing taxpayers more than it should have.

Fi$Cal has been in the works since 2005. In 2012, the state awarded a contract to Accenture to do the work. The contract was valued at $600 million over six years.

When 2018 rolled around, the project was far from complete and well over budget. The price tag went up to $918 million, and the deadline kicked out to July 2019. But that deadline came and went, too. Now California is looking at spending more than $1 billion on implementing Fi$Cal by July 2020, according to a report in the Sacramento Bee, and even that date seems optimistic.

The state controller has warned that if California doesn’t get its digital books in order, it could harm the state’s credit rating.

There has been some progress over the years. Fi$Cal is widely if not universally deployed. Part of its problem is that many state workers are hesitant to use it. In fact, six departments are still using legacy financial systems that date back to the 1980s, and seven others have postponed implementing Fi$Cal entirely. The latter group includes the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Technology — the department overseeing the Fi$Cal project. A handful of agencies won’t ever use Fi$Cal. They include CalPERS, the University of California system and the Legislature.

So with cost overruns and missed deadlines, why isn’t this a boondoggle? Because according to reports from the state departments that have successfully integrated Fi$Cal, it works pretty well. It automates some accounting work that used to have to be done manually, it helps officials better track income and spending, it improves public transparency, and perhaps most important of all, it standardizes financial practices across departments.

That mundane work of accounting is critically important to prevent waste and to ensure that taxpayers are getting the most bang for their buck. Good bookkeeping empowers journalists and residents to monitor state spending.

The state started working on Fi$Cal before smartphones existed. If a business took this long to implement a technology overhaul, especially in California, the home of so many technology companies, the CEO would have been fired long ago.

Yet the state isn’t a company. It’s a public institution that works differently than private enterprise. It’s also huge. California had 235,598 active employees on the payroll in August. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has less than half that. Government might move at a more plodding pace, but going on 15 years and $1 billion with no realistic end in sight seems a bit much.

This isn’t the first state technology project to run into problems. California spent hundreds of millions on tech projects that didn’t live up to expectations such as technology for nurse licensing, the DMV, state courts and tax filing. Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged that would change under his watch. Granted, it’s still early in his term, but the Fi$Cal problems hardly inspire confidence that he’ll succeed.

