The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Help, I’m being vaporized.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“My mama told me there would be Uber drivers like this.”

DAVID TULANIAN, Las Vegas

“Why bother to wear a seat belt? It’s not going to protect your lungs.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“I’d be much happier back here if you smoked pot.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“No fair, Dad. That’s my flavor.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“Why can’t you just blow smoke like those news guys on TV?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma