Close to Home: Can high school be real and fair?

The future of our democracy resides with engaged, committed and educated youth. Traditional high schools too often have had the effect of producing bored, uninvolved and undereducated young people lacking awareness and determination to make this a better world.

Throughout the 20th century, schools were divided between academic and vocational paths — those kids who were seen as less able were sent to vocational classes leading to full-time work after high school, those viewed as more able into academic classes leading to higher education and access to professional and managerial careers. Students from non-affluent families were greatly over-represented in vocational tracks. This was not fair.

And much of what happened in high school was artificial. Students, like everyone else, distinguish between high school and the “real world.” Compulsory high schools have been custodial institutions, tasked with preparing students for responsible adulthood while confining them to a space where they experience little or no adult responsibility.

Fortunately, this is changing in many parts of the country, including Sonoma County. High schools in Petaluma, Sonoma, Cotati- Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Windsor integrate subjects or disciplines in what is referred to as pathways, which connect learning with the world outside of school. This approach to learning will be the subject of an Oct. 17 presentation to the World Affairs Council of Sonoma County.

Students involved in pathways gain career skills while meeting the standards for a four-year university. One of the essential features is a small learning community of students.

At Casa Grande High in Petaluma, the health careers pathway provides hands-on training for laboratory and communication skills and applications such as CPR, first aid and lab work. Practical experiences are accompanied by instruction in clinical biology, anatomy, English and the history of health care.

At Maria Carrillo High in Santa Rosa, the global perspectives core helps students to understand how literature, culture, history and current events are interconnected. At Sonoma Valley High, the engineering, design and technology academy provides an exciting first-hand look at those career fields connecting to advanced study. Windsor High School has been built around pathways since it opened in 1995 and boasts a 94% graduation rate.

Data indicates that these integrated pathways make it more likely that students will not drop out of school, will graduate and are more likely to go on to college. Sonoma County Superintendent Steven D. Herrington reported that from 2010 to 2018, county graduation rates increased from 75% to 81% in spite of more rigorous criteria for graduate outcomes. The achievement gap among students of diverse ethnicities has dramatically declined.

Efforts to make high school more real and more fair reflect particular American values of pragmatism and equal opportunity, but some similar developments are occurring in other countries. Several of the 36 countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have constructed passageways from secondary vocational education to postsecondary technical education. Some actual integration of career and academic curriculum is happening in high schools in Australia, Canada, Italy, Finland and parts of the Middle East.

Democracy demands that students integrate knowledge, think deeply about problems and perform actions that enhance citizenship, the economy and our sense of community. These demands depend on high schools that are real and fair. Sonoma County is showing the way.

Linda Lambert is an author and emeritus professor of educational leadership at Cal State East Bay. David Stern is an emeritus professor of education at UC Berkeley.

