Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
October 1, 2019, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Giuliani’s role

EDITOR: Whatever else Rudy Giuliani is, in Ukraine he wasn’t acting as Donald Trump’s “personal lawyer” as your Sept. 24 editorial described him (“Getting to the bottom of Trump’s Ukraine phone call”). What personal legal interest of Trump is at stake when Giuliani meets with Ukrainian officials?

Instead, he was acting as the president’s political operative and as his private ambassador, conducting “diplomacy” without any of the constraints or accountability that comes with being an actual employee of the State Department.

Furthermore, there has already been an investigation into the allegations against Joe Biden. What Trump, Giuliani, and the other traitors want is that, in exchange for U.S. support, i.e. our tax dollars, the Ukrainian government manufacture information damaging to the president’s political opponents.

In other words, they are using the U.S. Treasury to induce a foreign power to interfere in next year’s election.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

China’s anniversary

EDITOR: When the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary on Tuesday, let’s all remember what happened when the Soviet Union marked its 70th year of existence. It went extinct 4 years later. Hit that replay.

RONALD ROMANO

Rohnert Park

Gun rights anachronism

EDITOR: Gerald Borkenhagen (“A false analogy,” Letters, Sept. 23) wrote: “The reason the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights is that the militia of all citizens has the ability to resist the standing army of a repressive government.”

That argument made sense in 1791 with the weapons that existed then. But it doesn’t today. The idea that everyday civilians with guns, however well organized, can defeat a modern military equipped with tanks, airplanes, rockets, nuclear bombs, etc. is ludicrous. It is a fantasy.

If that’s the reason the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights, clearly it’s an anachronism with little relevance today. Time to ditch the magical thinking and get real, folks.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Public banking

EDITOR: It’s marvelous that our county supervisors have decided to get serious about the climate emergency. In Lynda Hopkins’ words, “Our planet is on fire. … We need a transformation.” Too true.

But the devil’s in the funding. The county surplus of $2 million is a drop in the bucket compared to the overwhelming cost of the systemic changes needed if we’re to put out the planetary fire. What new revenue sources can we look to?

Curiously absent from the supervisors’ climate action program is establishment of a public bank. Once we have one, we’ll have access to the county’s $2.5 billion investment portfolio, as we begin to shunt those investments and deposits from fraudulent megabanks and investment funds into our own nonprofit, nonrisky public bank.

AB 857, a public banking bill, currently awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature; readers are urged to call his office in support.

It’s painfully ironic that Sonoma County pays big banks and investment firms to handle our money while those same institutions finance the environmentally devastating fossil fuel industry. We’re investing in the global fire that the supervisors’ emergency resolution obliges us to combat.

Our supervisors need to put our money where their mouth is and join the transformational march toward a regional public bank.

PHILIP BEARD

Friends of Public Banking Santa Rosa

Thompson and Trump

EDITOR: Congressman Mike Thompson wasn’t in favor of impeaching Donald Trump before Sept. 24 (“Local leaders respond to probe,” Wednesday). He was OK with clear examples of corruption and violations of the emoluments clause. He was fine with inciting hate against sitting representatives in Congress. In fact, he was fine expanding Trump’s surveillance ability and fine voting to give Trump even more money for military spending than was requested — money that got diverted for the wall.

It wasn’t until Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in favor of impeachment, or was it because of the email that MoveOn.org sent and pressure from constituents that Thompson suddenly supported impeachment? As a Democrat running for Thompson’s seat, the only question I have is: what took so long?

JASON KISHINEFF

American Canyon

Grape glut

EDITOR: It has finally been acknowledged: too many vineyards in Sonoma County (“Overabundant harvest,” Sept. 20). Maybe there is a bit of justice in all of this. I am so sick and tired of seeing our bucolic rural landscape being devoured by corporate and tax dodge/vanity vineyards. Too much monkey business with bad results on our local environment. This needs to end. Please give a big shout if you agree.

LARRY NOGGLE

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine