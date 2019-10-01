Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Giuliani’s role

EDITOR: Whatever else Rudy Giuliani is, in Ukraine he wasn’t acting as Donald Trump’s “personal lawyer” as your Sept. 24 editorial described him (“Getting to the bottom of Trump’s Ukraine phone call”). What personal legal interest of Trump is at stake when Giuliani meets with Ukrainian officials?

Instead, he was acting as the president’s political operative and as his private ambassador, conducting “diplomacy” without any of the constraints or accountability that comes with being an actual employee of the State Department.

Furthermore, there has already been an investigation into the allegations against Joe Biden. What Trump, Giuliani, and the other traitors want is that, in exchange for U.S. support, i.e. our tax dollars, the Ukrainian government manufacture information damaging to the president’s political opponents.

In other words, they are using the U.S. Treasury to induce a foreign power to interfere in next year’s election.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

China’s anniversary

EDITOR: When the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary on Tuesday, let’s all remember what happened when the Soviet Union marked its 70th year of existence. It went extinct 4 years later. Hit that replay.

RONALD ROMANO

Rohnert Park

Gun rights anachronism

EDITOR: Gerald Borkenhagen (“A false analogy,” Letters, Sept. 23) wrote: “The reason the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights is that the militia of all citizens has the ability to resist the standing army of a repressive government.”

That argument made sense in 1791 with the weapons that existed then. But it doesn’t today. The idea that everyday civilians with guns, however well organized, can defeat a modern military equipped with tanks, airplanes, rockets, nuclear bombs, etc. is ludicrous. It is a fantasy.

If that’s the reason the Second Amendment is in the Bill of Rights, clearly it’s an anachronism with little relevance today. Time to ditch the magical thinking and get real, folks.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Public banking

EDITOR: It’s marvelous that our county supervisors have decided to get serious about the climate emergency. In Lynda Hopkins’ words, “Our planet is on fire. … We need a transformation.” Too true.

But the devil’s in the funding. The county surplus of $2 million is a drop in the bucket compared to the overwhelming cost of the systemic changes needed if we’re to put out the planetary fire. What new revenue sources can we look to?

Curiously absent from the supervisors’ climate action program is establishment of a public bank. Once we have one, we’ll have access to the county’s $2.5 billion investment portfolio, as we begin to shunt those investments and deposits from fraudulent megabanks and investment funds into our own nonprofit, nonrisky public bank.

AB 857, a public banking bill, currently awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature; readers are urged to call his office in support.

It’s painfully ironic that Sonoma County pays big banks and investment firms to handle our money while those same institutions finance the environmentally devastating fossil fuel industry. We’re investing in the global fire that the supervisors’ emergency resolution obliges us to combat.

Our supervisors need to put our money where their mouth is and join the transformational march toward a regional public bank.