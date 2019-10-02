PD Editorial: Let the show go on at Jack London historic park

State park rangers aren’t the first people we think of when lawsuits start flying, but here we are. The California State Park Rangers Association has gone to court over theatrical performances at Jack London State Historic Park. The best outcome would be a quick settlement that preserves the popular shows and a Sonoma Valley landmark.

In 2012, facing a gargantuan budget deficit, California threatened to shut down dozens of state parks, including Jack London park. After a nonprofit group took over operations to save the Glen Ellen park, the Transcendence Theatre Co. started staging musical revues under the stars there. A share of all ticket sales goes to the park, which has generated almost half a million dollars over the years.

The shows also expose more people to a treasured local park. Many of those thousands might not otherwise visit if not to see a Broadway Under the Stars performance. With any luck, some return during the day to discover what they missed.

This year’s season is complete, but the state has granted a five-year extension to the theater company. In 2020, the company plans 30 performances that could bring in 25,000 people.

That worries park rangers. They filed a lawsuit contending that the theatrical use is inconsistent with the goals of a state historic park and that the thousands of nighttime visitors could damage historic resources.

Those are legitimate concerns, but they shouldn’t be insurmountable. If all sides come to the table, they might agree on protective measures that meet everyone’s needs. Indeed, the contract renewal didn’t emerge out of nothing. The theater company and the state parks department studied the situation for months and included many provisions to prevent damage.

Protecting park assets for future generations is paramount. Immediate financial support shouldn’t come at the cost of harming the park’s resources. At the same time, park managers would have fewer resources to protect the park without the financial support provided by the theater company and donors who discover Jack London park by attending a show.

As for whether theatrical productions are consistent with the park, one need only consider its history to see that they are.

Jack London, of course, was the acclaimed early 20th century author of “White Fang,” “Call of the Wild” and many other works. He purchased the property that includes the park in 1905, and it became his passion.

“I dream of the beautiful things I own in Sonoma County,” London said later in life. “I write a book for no other reason than to add three or four hundred acres to my magnificent estate.”

London and his wife, Charmian, hosted bohemian events featuring artists of all sorts, including performing arts. Putting on shows today honors that legacy.

The park preserves the cottage in which London and his wife lived, other structures and ruins and their graves. It covers about 48 acres that include nearly 30 miles of trails through beautiful landscapes. It is, in other words, an important historic site and a great place to get away from town and recreate for a few hours.

Park rangers, state parks officials and the theater company surely can find a way to protect both a historic park and a clever use that adds something special to it.

