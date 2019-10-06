Green: The enduring legacy of the ‘Nicholas Effect’

You may remember the story of how my young son, Nicholas, was killed. Many people do.

My wife, Maggie, and I and our two children were on vacation, traveling at night on a divided highway in southern Italy when a car with two masked men pulled up alongside us. One waved a pistol and yelled at us to stop.

We got away — but not before they fired several shots. One hit 7-year-old Nicholas in the head. Mercifully, his 4-year-old sister, Eleanor, asleep beside him, was unhurt.

Later we would learn that the assailants had planned to rob us, mistaking our rented car with its Rome license plates for one delivering jewelry.

For two dreadful days Nicholas was in a coma. He was then declared brain-dead.

He died 25 years ago Oct. 1.

Since that day, of course, nothing has been the same. I have never again tousled his hair or heard him say, “Good night, Daddy.”

Our only solace is the decision we made to donate his organs and corneas. They went to five terminally ill Italians — some on the edge of death, four of them teenagers — and to two adults who were going blind.

Five of the recipients are still alive.

Nicholas’ heart would beat in the chest of another for 23 years. When the 15-year-old boy received it, he barely had the strength to walk across a room.

The far-reaching and long-lived consequences of our decision to donate his organs have astonished us.

In the 10 years following Nicholas’ death, the rate of organ donation in Italy tripled. No other country has come anywhere near that growth rate. The phenomenon was given a name: the Nicholas Effect.

Letters arrived from all over the world and every corner of society, from admirals and pacifists, football players and gardeners. Believers saw the hand of God and nonbelievers the power of humanity. Young children, who do not even know what a transplant is, know that a little boy did something good and they want to do something good too. The elderly are thrilled to learn they can still do something that important.

Dr. Tom Starzl, often referred to as “the father of transplantation,” wrote to say, “you and your family have done more for organ donation than anyone else I know.”

People around the world were suddenly aware that if someone they loved died of a brain injury, they could save three or four families on average from devastation by choosing to give.

Almost immediately after Nicholas was killed, a town in Sicily named a prominent square after him. What an honor, we thought. But that was just the beginning.

More than a hundred streets, parks, playgrounds, bicycle paths and my favorite, a bridge, are named for Nicholas. We are no longer surprised when young men and women step out of a crowd to say they went to the Nicholas Green school in that town.

Maria Pia Pedala was 19 years old and in a coma when she received his liver. She quickly regained health, married and four years later had a baby boy. She named him Nicholas. Now tall and handsome, he is fit enough in a family with a history of liver disease to have been accepted for training as a noncommissioned officer in the Italian navy.