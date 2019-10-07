McManus: The long line of White House relatives cashing in

The tangled tale of Hunter Biden is worthy of a Russian, or maybe Ukrainian, novel: A ne’er-do-well son goes abroad to seek his fortune, but succeeds only in endangering his father’s presidential campaign.

In 2014, Hunter, a not-very-successful lawyer who had been in and out of alcohol rehabilitation and debt, landed a lucrative job working for a Ukrainian energy mogul.

Big mistake. His father was vice president of the United States. No matter what work Hunter did or didn’t perform, the aroma of influence-peddling was unavoidable. Second mistake: His father didn’t try to talk him out of it.

Hunter’s contract, which paid him $50,000 a month for a period until he decided not to renew it in May, has given President Donald Trump and his personal investigator, Rudolph W. Giuliani, an enticing target — perhaps even a way to knock a leading Democratic candidate out of the 2020 presidential race.

Trump himself asked the president of Ukraine in a telephone call to investigate the two Bidens. The call was the final straw that landed Trump in impeachment proceedings. That was Trump’s mistake.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is trapped between loyalty to his son and the needs of his presidential campaign. He’s not saying anything about the charges except that they’re not true.

He wants to keep the focus on Trump, not his son, who’s in Los Angeles trying to rebuild his troubled life.

Hunter told the New Yorker he doesn’t think he did anything wrong, although he’s unhappy about the pain he has caused his father.

“I’m saying ‘Sorry’ to him, and he says, ‘I’m the one who’s sorry,’ and we have an ongoing debate about who should be more sorry,” Hunter said. “And we both realize that the only true antidote to any of this is winning (the election). He says, ‘Look, it’s going to go away.’ ”

And it might. As more evidence about Hunter’s time in Ukraine has trickled out, it has turned up no evidence that either Biden broke the law. Quite the contrary.

Trump, Giuliani and their surrogates allege that, as vice president, Joe Biden pushed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor because he was investigating Hunter’s patron. But the evidence available so far shows Trump has the story backward: the U.S. and its European allies wanted the prosecutor replaced because he wasn’t pursuing corruption vigorously enough.

Some readers by now are ready to scream: Why are you talking about Hunter Biden at all? What part of “false equivalence” don’t you understand?

There’s no equivalence. Trump’s allegations against Biden don’t stand up. But the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against Trump, for pressing Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden during a July 25 phone call, is based in large part on the declassified account of the conversation released by the White House.

Lawmakers still want to know whether that demand was linked to Trump’s decision to withhold $250 million in weapons, communications gear and other military aid to help Ukraine fight a Russian-backed insurgency.

Some Republicans argue that Hunter Biden’s job might be legal but still doesn’t look right — because he appeared to be trading on his connection to his father.

They have a point. Hunter Biden is only the latest in a long line of relatives of elected leaders who appear to have used their names to open doors. In recent decades, Presidents Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all had troublesome family members.