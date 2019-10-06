Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

October 6, 2019, 12:15AM

Jack London experience

EDITOR: Parks are for the people. That means all the people, not just those able- bodied enough to hike and swim. For handicapped seniors like me, one of the great joys of living in Sonoma County is the ability to connect with the living legacy of Jack London by enjoying Broadway Under the Stars performances by Transcendence Theatre Co. in Jack London State Park.

I would suggest that the rangers association is being unduly overprotective in objecting to people “with no connection to the author” visiting the park to attend Transcendence shows (“Rangers sue over Jack London state park,” Sept. 28). I’m not sure what kind of “connection” they think should be required. Never mind that most of us have read Jack London at some point in our lives; even for those who haven’t, it seems to me that simply establishing a connection is worthwhile.

As Amy Miller reminds the audience before every performance, Jack London said, “The purpose of life is to live.” All of us in attendance deeply experience the joy of living as the sun sets behind the ridge line, the lights come up and the show goes on.

PAUL WILLIHNGANZ

Santa Rosa

Following Trump’s lead

EDITOR: While I admit to a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have to concede that the president is onto something by engaging the assistance of foreign countries in our elections. Hey, our power, money and influence affects everyone on Earth to some degree, so why should American citizens be the only people to have a say in electing our president, or any other politician for that matter?

If I were a Democratic candidate for president, I would be on the phone to every country where Donald Trump has a hotel or property to ask for a “favor.” It’s just a fact of big-time financial life that there is some dirt somewhere. The Democrats let Trump get ahead of them with China, where daughter Ivanka gets her trademarks. Big mistake. China could have been an ally for the Democrats with the Trump trade war going on.

The possibilities are endless. Think of the favors that could be extracted from North Korea and Iran. Of course, Trump already has Russia working for him, or vice versa; I’m not sure on that score. I’m afraid the Democrats are missing an opportunity here by pursuing impeachment.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

A place to stay

EDITOR: Excuse me, what scary homeless are on South Hendley Street? Does Joan Johnson (“SR homeless camp,” Letters, Sept. 24) live around here?

For the first time in years, I’ve been happy that Santa Rosa has let people keep their vans by the park. They’ve got bathrooms and garbage cans, and they keep it pretty tidy. Who do they bother? They’ve got the fairgrounds across the street and no houses around. I’ve had some great talks with them.

Please, instead of asking what we can do about the homeless, why aren’t we saying what we can do for the homeless? Santa Rosa could let people with vans into the city’s lot a few blocks away. If you want rent, ask them to pick up trash.

MOLLIE BOICE

Santa Rosa

A clean air plan

EDITOR: If you live in Beijing, you breathe the equivalent of four cigarettes a day in air pollution. If you live in Tehran, you breathe the equivalent of seven to eight cigarettes a day, even if you don’t smoke. In Los Angeles, you breathe the equivalent of half a cigarette a day. Why is the smog level so low for so many cars in L.A.? Because California enacted very high standards of air quality on cars and industry.

Now, Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency wants to take away California’s power to control its own destiny in terms of future health care for its residents by taking away California’s ability to control pollution by cars sold within the state.

My solution is this: since Trump’s federal government hasn’t taken away a state’s right to tax its residents as it sees the necessity to do so, California should tax high- emission vehicles to the tune of $5,000 per year, per car, and use that money to offset the cost of health care for its residents.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Senate inaction

EDITOR: I take issue with the last sentence in Michael Burwen’s letter (“A wasted effort,” Wednesday), which said Congress “should be working on laws that benefit Americans” rather than focusing on impeachment. Since January, the Democratic-controlled House has initiated 51 bills, resolutions and suspensions, of which 49 have passed. Since 2018, there have been bills passed regarding medical care, infrastructure, net neutrality and a host of other issues important to Americans.

Then the bills go to the Republican-controlled Senate where they die. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his cohorts don’t care about us; they are using their Senate majority to rapidly appoint conservative federal judges rather than to pass bills that help this country.

It’s not the Democrats’ fault that Congress isn’t working for us. Put the blame where it belongs — ditch Mitch.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

