Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Mixed messages

EDITOR: People wonder why their children are using drugs, especially marijuana. All they have to do is look at Wednesday’s front page: A farmer smiling because his marijuana farm has been approved against opposition (“Victory for local marijuana grower”).

The farmer and the issue aren’t the problem. The problem is the front page can be read through every paper stand by every child who takes the time to read. The word “marijuana” will draw their attentions. Talk about double messages: Hey kids, don’t use drugs even though we adults consider drugs our No. 1 news. All I can say is, what?

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

A flawed argument

EDITOR: One of the flaws in columnist David Brooks’ argument is that he assumes the 2020 election will proceed fairly and without interference from the executive branch, and thus that election will be a more proper and effective way to remove this president from office (“Trump’s guilty, but impeachment is a mistake,” Sept. 29).

However, Donald Trump has shown that he will stop at nothing to advance his self-interest (not just his partisan interests.) He has made it clear in many contexts that he learned nothing from Robert Mueller’s investigation about the illegality of taking foreign help in an election. He scoffs at Congress’ oversight responsibilities by disobeying subpoenas. He threatens people and dangles rewards. He knows he will be in great legal trouble whenever he leaves the protection of the presidency, so he’s prepared to fight dirty.

He can’t be allowed to just use the power of his office, unchecked, unbalanced, to get himself reelected. For all these reasons, I’m grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for initiating the impeachment inquiry.

PHYLLIS MESHULAM

Sebastopol

Trump’s perspective

EDITOR: Donald Trump has demonstrated that he is unable to view issues with any degree of objectivity. Information that passes through to his “very, very large, uh, brain” must pass through his malignantly narcissistic lens. Demonstrating the developmental skills of a toddler, Trump sees anything that fails to flatter or benefit him as hostile. No criticism is constructive. Rather, the critic must be attacked and vilified. Civility be damned. In his twisted view of the world, everyone is required to be courteous and respectful except him. As president, he is immune from following rules.

A reporter who raised an alarm over the president’s comments regarding a whistleblower who criticized Trump’s telephone call with Ukraine’s president was met with the president’s wrath. The journalist was asking for Trump’s reaction to fellow Republicans’ concerns about his threatening remarks aimed at the whistleblower and anyone who provided him/her with information. “I don’t care!” shouted Trump. “Look, I think a whistleblower should be protected if the whistleblower’s legitimate,” Trump proclaimed. And Trump alone should assess the merit of any complaint.

Simply put, Trump deemed the complainant illegitimate and therefore ineligible for protection under federal whistleblower statutes. Heads, I win ... tails, you lose.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

County’s poor judgment

EDITOR: We lost our home of 30 years to the Tubbs fire. For cleanup we had two choices: hire a private contractor, or use the Sonoma County/FEMA sources (“Fire debris bills cause angst,” Tuesday).