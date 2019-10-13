Brown: Will measles stage a larger comeback in the US?

In some parts of Africa, measles is known as the “disease of the wind.”

“When the winds picked up in the winter, their children would start to die,” my friend Mark Grabowsky told me recently. He was recalling two decades of fighting measles in Africa as a physician in the U.S. Public Health Service. “There was always a local term for the disease. Everybody knew it. It killed their children.”

In 1980, measles caused 2.6 million deaths worldwide. Widespread use of the two-shot measles vaccine over the past four decades changed that. By 2000, routine immunization was preventing 80 million cases of the infection each year.

That year, the World Health Organization declared measles “eliminated” in the United States. There was no longer continuous circulation of the virus here. All measles cases could be traced to unvaccinated people catching the disease outside the country or infected people from abroad bringing it in.

Now, that is changing.

The United States has recorded 1,241 cases of measles so far this year. (It used to have fewer than 100 each year.) While they’ve occurred in 31 states, more than three-quarters have been in New York, where a smoldering outbreak has been underway since last October. If a country has a continuous chain of measles transmission lasting more than a year, the disease is no longer considered “eliminated.” If any new cases linked to the New York outbreak occur, that will be the situation here.

Things are worse elsewhere. Worldwide, measles cases doubled from 2017 to 2018. Through July, there were three times as many cases as in the same period last year.

In recent years, experts have tried many ways to convince vaccine-refusers the unwisdom of their choice. It’s now time for a plea rather than an argument. Anti-vaxxers, please make an exception for measles vaccine, because measles is a special case. Here’s why.

Measles is caused by a type of Morbillivirus; similar ones attack cats, cattle, seals and other animals. A common feature is the ease of transmission — a quality captured by what biologists call the “basic reproductive number” (denoted R0). It’s the number of new cases that occurs when an infected person circulates among susceptible people.

R0 is an average that depends on lots of things, including human behavior and population density. The biggest driver, however, is the bug itself. Measles has an R0 of 12 to 18 — so high that the infection is often described as the most contagious disease in man. In comparison, R0 for the 1918 pandemic influenza virus was 3.8. For smallpox, it is 4.5; for polio, 6; for SARS, 3.5.

The virus spreads through “respiratory aerosols,” which can hang in the air for hours. A study of measles transmission on airplane flights found that the average distance between the person with the disease and the person who came down with it was six rows. In one case, it was 17 rows.

While measles is in a class of its own when it comes to contagiousness, luckily that’s not true for mortality. In the 1950s, the United States averaged 440 measles deaths a year — a fraction of 1% of total cases. In poor countries, it was a different story. Epidemics occurred every two years, infecting all children born since the last one and killing 3% to 5% of them.