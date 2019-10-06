Close to Home: Two years after the fire, and almost home

Two weeks ago, they put the roof on our rebuilt home, almost two years since the firestorm. We left our house at 2 o’clock in the morning on Oct. 9, 2017, evacuating to the Finley Community Center. Our home and 49 others were around the corner from Sweet T’s restaurant in Fountaingrove. If my prayers are answered, I will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to my family in our “new home.”

Our family includes my wife, two daughters, two grandsons and my son-in-law. We survived six fires in Malibu without losing our home. We lost two homes in the Tubbs fire. My younger grandson lost his Hidden Valley School, too. Like all of us to a degree, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and stops everything when he hears a fire alarm.

So many people have been so amazing during these rough times. From Sonoma Family Meal providing food weekly for fire victims to our synagogue, Congregation Shomrei Torah, and even perfect strangers. Early on, my niece in Connecticut had friends and neighbors send us gift certificates, and many others offered a helping hand.

On the other hand, our insurance company, State Farm, has been downright cruel. They are refusing to pay our living expenses beyond Oct. 9 despite not even being close to using our allotted funds.

Numerous adjusters spent weeks with my wife and daughters reviewing the contents of our home in order to get the last 25% of our contents money. This was significant and could have determined whether we could pay for the rebuild.

After being transferred to yet another adjuster and more delaying tactics, my daughter posted a snarky comment on Twitter. Within an hour someone called her, and within 10 days the check was in the mail.

I still wonder about all those others who didn’t have the chutzpah to give a nasty shout-out to the insurance company. Did they get the last quarter of their contents?

Nine days ago, my daughter and I attended a rally in Courthouse Square with about 75 others protesting insurance injustice. Hopefully this will have an impact.

My personal recovery has been difficult. I turned the big 8-0 on Jan. 1. Thanks to 60-plus years of working out, I am in fairly good physical condition. I am able to continue to work on human rights and social action projects as I have done for the past 21 years. My therapist has also been a great help. He paid us a visit immediately after the fires, and has been awesome. I continue to have dreams of being in a strange city and not being able to find my way home.

Larry Carlin is a Santa Rosa resident who moved here 21 years ago from Malibu, where he survived six fires and never lost his home.

