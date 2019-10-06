PD Editorial: Introducing our newest editorial board member

We’re pleased to introduce our newest community editorial board member, Lorez Bailey, the executive director of Chop’s Teen Club in Santa Rosa.

As a longtime Rohnert Park resident, with a master’s degree in education technology from Sonoma State University, and the mother of three children educated in the local school system, she brings a wealth of firsthand experience with youth and family issues.

Before taking the reins at Chop’s three years ago, she was the director of college and career readiness at Social Advocates for Youth, where she helped establish college and career centers on Sonoma County high school campuses. She also has worked at West County Community Services and serves on the steering committee for Leadership Santa Rosa.

Joining our editorial board is something of homecoming for Bailey, who sold advertising for The Press Democrat as well as other local newspapers before shifting her focus to youth development. (We should note, however, that the advertising department isn’t involved in editorial decision-making.)

Bailey is the ninth person to serve as a community member of The Press Democrat’s editorial board, succeeding Kerry Rego, a social media consultant and instructor who steps down after spending a year on the board. We’re grateful for her contributions.

Ruthie Snyder, our other community member, will remain on the board until March.

The permanent board members are Steve Falk, the CEO of Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of The Press Democrat, and Jim Sweeney, the editorial director for the newspaper.

We started the community editorial board member program in 2014, adapting a successful idea from other newspapers around the country.

Our goal is to broaden the perspective of the editorial board by drawing on the insight, experience and expertise of our readers, while putting the transparency that we advocate for government agencies into practice in our own institution.

The editorial board isn’t involved in news reporting. We don’t assign or edit news articles. That’s the responsibility of reporters and editors in the newsroom. Our bailiwick includes the daily editorial pages and the Sunday Forum section.

The community board members take part in our regular meetings, including interviews with community leaders, advocates, elected officials and candidates for public office. They help form our editorial positions, including recommendations on candidates and ballot measure. If they choose, they’re invited to write their own opinions.

The commitment is to attend two meetings a month, but members are encouraged to participate as much as they’re able. Over the next few months, we will be interviewing candidates for local, state and federal offices as well as supporters and opponents of propositions on the March 3 ballot.

We’re always looking for people who might serve as community board members or contribute to our opinion pages. If you’re interested in applying, or if you want to recommend someone, send a cover letter and resume to jim.sweeney@pressdemocrat.com.

As always, our goal is to facilitate an exchange of perspectives and opinions. We invite all of our readers to share their views, and keep our Let the Public Speak section lively, by sending letters to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

