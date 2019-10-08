Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

October 8, 2019, 12:05AM

Jack London park

EDITOR: Perhaps the retired rangers don’t remember seven years ago when Jack London State Historic Park was padlocked due to financial mismanagement on a state level (“Rangers sue over Jack London state park,” Sept. 28). It was, and still is, being mostly run by volunteers. It was the volunteers who suggested the Broadway-inspired productions, which, according to your article, have produced $450,000 for the park.

I think that it’s better to have the park open with more wear and tear than to have it closed with no Transcendence Theatre Co.

I Googled California state park rangers and found that there are 151 retired park superintendents with annual retirement income of over $100,000. Their total annual retirement income exceeds $27.2 million. There are 4,962 state park retirees collecting pensions. No wonder California roads are crumbling and schools have no money.

But that’s another story. I’ve got a great idea: If each of those 151 retired park superintendents receiving a bloated retirement income of over $100,000 would donate $1,000 every year to Jack London State Historic Park, it would be approximately equal to the amount donated by Transcendence. Therefore, they could thank the theater group for its help in the park’s time of need and respectfully ask Transcendence to move its productions elsewhere.

THOM MEREDITH

Santa Rosa

Paying the bill

EDITOR: I’m not a big fan of insurance companies even though I worked for them for many years.

What I learned, however, is that insurance is a numbers business. Actuaries add up the cost of operating, factor in expected claims and then charge a premium. They factored in a 24-month period of extended housing for fire victims. Now, policy owners and The Press Democrat editorial board think the companies should throw those calculations out the window and simply pay millions more (“Shame on insurers for inflexibility with fire victims,” Oct. 1). Where is the money supposed to come from?

The paper’s editorial stance is interesting. Just a few weeks ago, the editorial board was apoplectic when AB 5 passed. Home delivery newspaper carriers would have to be treated like employees. The board fulminated about how this would wreck the newspaper business and put an end to home delivery. Oh, woe is us.

If the editorial board thinks insurance carriers should dig deeper to pay homeowners for coverage they didn’t pay for, then maybe the paper should dig deeper and pay their carriers more. Or admit that if insurance companies should pay for 36 months of extended coverage, they should charge more and see how many people are willing to pay the higher price for an event that they may or may not think will ever happen.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Safe on the trail

EDITOR: Because of work done in the past and other experiences, I feel 100% safe riding my bike past homeless encampments along the Joe Rodota Trail. I think an Airbnb house would be more disruptive to my neighborhood. It’s time for the city or county to provide safe campgrounds for people who can’t compete in our vicious housing market. Then get busy building more housing.

BARRIE MASON

Santa Rosa

Trimming vegetation

EDITOR: To all who are complaining about how bad overgrown trees and bushes look along our streets and how the city isn’t doing anything, did you know that if your fence backs to any street or sidewalk you are responsible for maintenance of any trees or shrubs that grow there, whether you planted them or not?

I live off Guerneville Road, and I didn’t know that for 15 years. I took care of my trees and bushes along my fence; what a difference. The city only takes care of the median in the middle of the street.

Talk to your neighbors and share tools and labor, and help those who are unable to do the work. Let’s make our sidewalks and streets safe and beautiful again. When everything is so overgrown, it makes it easy for people to hide and lurk there.

BRENDA ALARCON

Santa Rosa

Supporting impeachment

EDITOR: The U.S. House, led by Nancy Pelosi, has finally moved toward investigating and writing articles of impeachment of our dishonest, incompetent and corrupt president, Donald Trump. These are historic times that I, for one, had hoped we would never see. But here we are, and I hope that The Press Democrat and the vast majority of its readers will support our congressmen, Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, our senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and Pelosi as we begin the process of removing Trump (and hopefully Attorney General William Barr and Vice President Mike Pence) from office.

LARRY MARTIN

Sebastopol

Carbon taxes

EDITOR: So columnist Noah Smith says a carbon fee is not enough (“A carbon tax alone won’t fix climate,” Wednesday)? Of course we also need sustainable infrastructure, research and development and more.

But nothing will act more simply, immediately, fairly and effectively to reduce carbon emissions than HR 763. It would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% within 12 years by putting that fee on carbon. We would buy and burn less of it, like we did with cigarettes when we wanted to discourage smoking. The money from the carbon fee would be fully returned to American households as a monthly dividend check, so we would have money for sustainable choices.

And bipartisan HR 763 contains a border adjustment, which Smith points out is necessary to make sure our manufacturers aren’t penalized, and to encourage carbon fees internationally.

Let’s contact our members of Congress and ask them to cosponsor it. And not to stop there.

MARY E. DAVIES

Petaluma

