Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Jack London park

EDITOR: Perhaps the retired rangers don’t remember seven years ago when Jack London State Historic Park was padlocked due to financial mismanagement on a state level (“Rangers sue over Jack London state park,” Sept. 28). It was, and still is, being mostly run by volunteers. It was the volunteers who suggested the Broadway-inspired productions, which, according to your article, have produced $450,000 for the park.

I think that it’s better to have the park open with more wear and tear than to have it closed with no Transcendence Theatre Co.

I Googled California state park rangers and found that there are 151 retired park superintendents with annual retirement income of over $100,000. Their total annual retirement income exceeds $27.2 million. There are 4,962 state park retirees collecting pensions. No wonder California roads are crumbling and schools have no money.

But that’s another story. I’ve got a great idea: If each of those 151 retired park superintendents receiving a bloated retirement income of over $100,000 would donate $1,000 every year to Jack London State Historic Park, it would be approximately equal to the amount donated by Transcendence. Therefore, they could thank the theater group for its help in the park’s time of need and respectfully ask Transcendence to move its productions elsewhere.

THOM MEREDITH

Santa Rosa

Paying the bill

EDITOR: I’m not a big fan of insurance companies even though I worked for them for many years.

What I learned, however, is that insurance is a numbers business. Actuaries add up the cost of operating, factor in expected claims and then charge a premium. They factored in a 24-month period of extended housing for fire victims. Now, policy owners and The Press Democrat editorial board think the companies should throw those calculations out the window and simply pay millions more (“Shame on insurers for inflexibility with fire victims,” Oct. 1). Where is the money supposed to come from?

The paper’s editorial stance is interesting. Just a few weeks ago, the editorial board was apoplectic when AB 5 passed. Home delivery newspaper carriers would have to be treated like employees. The board fulminated about how this would wreck the newspaper business and put an end to home delivery. Oh, woe is us.

If the editorial board thinks insurance carriers should dig deeper to pay homeowners for coverage they didn’t pay for, then maybe the paper should dig deeper and pay their carriers more. Or admit that if insurance companies should pay for 36 months of extended coverage, they should charge more and see how many people are willing to pay the higher price for an event that they may or may not think will ever happen.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Safe on the trail

EDITOR: Because of work done in the past and other experiences, I feel 100% safe riding my bike past homeless encampments along the Joe Rodota Trail. I think an Airbnb house would be more disruptive to my neighborhood. It’s time for the city or county to provide safe campgrounds for people who can’t compete in our vicious housing market. Then get busy building more housing.

BARRIE MASON

Santa Rosa