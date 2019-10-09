Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

October 9, 2019

Leadership and integrity

EDITOR: Survey after survey shows that one of the most important behaviors people want and expect from their leaders, at all levels, is integrity; always tell the truth. Another behavior people expect is for their leader to lead by personal example and be accountable.

When those behaviors aren’t consistently and personally demonstrated by their leader, things happen — and none of them are good. Trust is eroded, the discretionary effort of people declines, and people quit and leave, or worse, they quit and stay.

More important, there is a large negative impact on the performance of the organization, institution or country that the leader is responsible for leading.

BILL BRYANT

Sebastopol

Climate challenges

EDITOR: The latest United Nations report on climate change indicates that arctic temperatures and world sea levels are rising much faster than predicted and, as an article noted, “the fallout could prove difficult for humans to contain without steep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions” (“Oceans in peril,” Sept. 26).

Greta Thunberg shamed the world’s nations for not doing more. But what can we citizens do to help make fundamental changes to greenhouse gas emissions? Demand that U.S. state and local governments regulate sources of carbon by closing coal mines, forbidding deforestation, eliminating factory farms, transitioning to electric transportation, taxing carbon emissions, creating solar and wind projects, and rewarding purchase of solar panels for homes and vehicles.

What can we do as individuals? How about turning vegetarian? Trading in that monster SUV for an electric vehicle? Installing solar panels? Growing a garden? Ceasing to be fashionable? Buying local? Flying only when absolutely necessary?

As Thunberg says, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Did you think this was going to be easy?

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Tragedy in Dallas

EDITOR: Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, distracted by text messages, mistakenly walked into a neighbor’s apartment, thinking it was her own (“10 years for murder,” Thursday). In the blink of an eye, what could have been an embarrassing misunderstanding turned into catastrophe: An innocent young man died, and Guyger will spend years in prison. Why? Because Guyger carried a gun.

Instantaneous action at a distance cannot be undone. It shows what could happen if we followed the National Rifle Association’s advice and depended on an armed population of “good guys” to protect us from armed “bad guys.”

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Traffic relief in Petaluma

EDITOR: Petaluma Councilwoman D’Lynda Fisher, elected in 2018, wants to stop the Rainier Avenue extension and funnel the money to transit and cycling projects (“Costs rise for Rainier project,” Sept. 30). What percentage of the population is affected by that plan?

Councilman Kevin McDonnell, elected in 2018, says there hasn’t been enough public discussion. Really? The project was first identified in 1965. I moved to Petaluma in 1976 and, believe me, there has been lots of discussion, articles in the paper and many council meetings. In 2004, 72% of the voters backed an advisory ballot measure supporting construction of Rainer. In 2010, the City Council voted to separate Rainer into two projects — the cross-town connector and a highway interchange.

Yes, it is costly, and every year we wait, the cost goes up. In the meantime, large developments have been and are being built with no infrastructure improvements for traffic relief. These developments provide impact fees to the city and additional traffic.

The hospital and many doctors’ offices moved from the west to the east side knowing that Rainer was going in. Police, fire and ambulance operators backed the plan as they needed Rainer to provide emergency services to our growing community.

We need to move forward and provide what the citizens want and need. We need traffic relief.

RICHARD and JUDY HILLERY

Petaluma

Politically correct

EDITOR: The seeming facts and opinions expressed in your Friday editorial are the classic, politically correct ones that operate in perfect conformity to a simplistic liberal agenda that evolved into propaganda long ago (“Closing the gaps in Sonoma County for Latino community”). While they certainly don’t represent the views of many in our community, their steadfast influence has served to eliminate all freedom of speech and objective, healthy discourse toward this controversial and deeply significant problem.

ROBERT BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

Tank car storage

EDITOR: The Schellville fire on Sept. 28 reminds us that soon liquid petroleum gas-filled tankers will roll into their winter quarters in the Sonoma Creek delta along Highway 121. Currently, there are about 100 cars, presumably empty, located there. Soon there will be nearly 100 more — all of them loaded with highly volatile gas and subject to accidents, soil subsidence, fire and terrorist acts. It’s time for the track owner, SMART, to protect the southern part of Sonoma County from another disaster. Get the tankers out.

JIM BRAUN

Sonoma

