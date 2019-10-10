Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Taking climate action

EDITOR: I’m thrilled by the success of the global climate strike — more than 4 million folks marched in support of serious climate action. Let’s remember that our actions can continue every day.

Small steps lead to significant ecological healing if we all contribute. Composting, eating less meat and more plants, planting trees and pollinator-friendly gardens instead of lawns, shopping locally at sustainably minded markets and companies, all help improve our environmental footprint. So does reducing air travel and instead adventuring via train.

But what about when we cannot take public transit to get somewhere or we participate in activities that have a less-than-optimal carbon footprint? Fortunately, we’ve got options. We can donate a few dollars toward carbon offsets — tree-planting or other carbon-sequestering activities locally or around the world (a few minutes of research on charitynavigator.org ensures we’re supporting a trustworthy offset organization).

We can also magnify our power by contacting local or state officials and asking them to support environmental protection and climate action legislation.

We’re clearly not alone in caring for Earth and for each other in this fragile time. Solutions often bloom when we treat each other with kindness and compassion.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

A lesson in humanity

EDITOR: Friday’s article headlined “Water in the desert” was like a breath of fresh air. A married couple, the husband from a conservative background and firmly pro-Trump and his wife, just as adamant in the anti-Trump camp, put aside their political differences to provide water for refugees in danger of dying of thirst. They were wise and big-hearted enough to put aside the politics and act as fellow human beings for people in need.

Thanks for letting your readers know that there are folks out there who understand that our common humanity transcends all the political hoopla. A lesson for all of us.

HANK MATTIMORE

Windsor

Speak out, and vote

EDITOR: Concerning Donald Trump, don’t let the impeachment proceedings obscure in any way the ongoing serious destructive actions and inactions committed by this president and his administration against the United States, the American people and our allies around the world. He is dividing, weakening and isolating our nation. Stand for good, speak out, register and vote.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Wrong site for compost

EDITOR: Sunday’s article provided some insight into the reasons being considered for moving the proposed compost operation several hundred yards to the southeast of the original site (“Trade 1 compost plant for another?”). Supervisor Susan Gorin’s comment that “It’s farther away from neighbors” makes it sound as if this proposed shift should mollify the local community.

Our concerns are unchanged: Traffic, noise, flooding, surface water and groundwater pollution, destruction of wildlife habitat and air pollution — dust, dirt, odors and the known presence of airborne carcinogens resulting from compost activities of the sort proposed.

The city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County know these operations emit a toxic haze. The presence of these particulates is well documented, and the county waste management agency acknowledged the health risks to nearby residents from airborne carcinogens emitted by composting operations.