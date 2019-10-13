Close to Home: Finding local solutions for global climate change

As we write, hammers continue to swing, rebuilding our community two years removed from a natural disaster exacerbated by an increasingly inhospitable environment. We have felt the sting of climate change — how could we possibly look our kids and grandkids in the eyes and pretend we didn’t know the devastating impact our own inaction would have on their future?

In February, the Santa Rosa City Council made addressing climate change a tier one priority and appointed our first climate action subcommittee. Its sole purpose is to facilitate the implementation of our climate action plans. Over the past few months, we have begun advancing significant policy changes aimed at building a more efficient and resilient city.

If Santa Rosa is going to meet the challenge, we need to focus our efforts in four categories: transportation, energy-efficient buildings, solid waste reduction and carbon sequestration.

Sixty percent of Santa Rosa’s greenhouse gas emissions come from motor vehicles. As Sonoma County prepares to extend Measure M — a quarter-cent sales tax that has leveraged $5 of state and federal funding for every $1 of local transportation tax revenue — we need to take a critical look at our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable and frequent public transit. We need to expand (and electrify) bus service, develop a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian network and give Santa Rosans viable alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles. More broadly, we need to continue to push transit- oriented development, building up instead of out, to bring good jobs into our downtown to reduce vehicle miles traveled.

Twenty-nine percent of our emissions come from inefficient building energy use, which isn’t surprising when you consider that nearly two-thirds of California’s housing stock was built before any energy efficiency standards were in place. The climate action subcommittee unanimously voted to recommend that all city buildings join Sonoma Clean Power’s “Evergreen” program, which delivers 100% renewable and local energy, promising an immediate 41% reduction in our own building emissions.

We also recommended the California “reach” codes, requiring all-electric utilities for new construction, which would lower the cost of building and reduce carbon impact as well.

We acknowledge that electrification of our homes and transportation infrastructure will require a comprehensive response to public safety power shutoffs as well. The full City Council is continuing to gather information on the impacts and consequences of an all-electric reach ordinance. Please share your perspective with us on this topic.

Additionally, we advanced a comprehensive zero-waste plan, which would reduce our city’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 9% if passed and implemented. If Santa Rosa maximized its ability to divert recyclables and compostable materials, 71% of our waste would never enter the landfill. Today, we have a diversion rate less than half of that. Multi-family residential units, where currently 90% of all material goes into the dump, could see the most progress.

Implementing the “easier” suggestions in the plan would be comparable to removing 12,000 cars from the road every year.

Finally, we need to be realistic about the infeasibility of reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions, and we need to explore carbon sequestration solutions that will remove greenhouse gas from the atmosphere, even as we reduce our overall output.

None of these policies would operate in a vacuum. They will require wholesale systemic and programmatic changes. And we acknowledge that, even if we are successful in reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions, our city still needs to prepare for the impacts of a changing climate. But Santa Rosa has always shown a willingness to put forward bold solutions and lead, and addressing climate change will be no different.

Chris Rogers is vice mayor of Santa Rosa and serves on the California League of Cities environmental quality legislative committee. Tom Schwedhelm is mayor of Santa Rosa and chairman of the city’s climate action subcommittee.