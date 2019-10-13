Gebelhoff: Tired of politics? Check out Saturn’s newly discovered moons

Yes, the latest impeachment developments are very important. And yes, the president’s refusal to cooperate with Democrats’ congressional subpoenas will throw us into a legitimate constitutional crisis that will have real implications for the 2020 election and the future of our country.

But please, I beg you, let’s take a moment for something much bigger and so much more wholesome: our own cosmic neighborhood. For the sake of our sanity, for science and for the possibility that someday we’ll be able to pull ourselves out of our present partisan morass, let’s highlight the stunning discoveries opening up the world beyond our own and reminding us of what it’s like to feel collective awe rather than political rage.

This week, a team of astronomers — led by intrepid moon hound Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science — announced the discovery of 20 new moons orbiting our gaseous friend, Saturn. That brings the giant’s total moon count to 82, surpassing that of its rival Jupiter, which currently boasts 79.

Imagine that: We humans have been staring at the same sky for millennia, yet we’re only now detecting the scores of worlds that exist just a rocket blastoff away. What’s more, we’re using these shiny new celestial bodies to peer deep into the history of our solar system.

Scientists theorize that these moons are actually the remnants of at least three much larger objects that had once danced around rings of Saturn. But those structures were torn apart in the event known as the Late Heavy Bombardment some 4.1 billion and 3.8 billion years ago, when asteroids and comets wreaked havoc as they hurtled through our star system.

We call these moons “new,” but of course, they were with us all along. At the time of their theorized formation, Earth was just a spry ball of volcanic mess — likely hundreds of millions of years before it supported life. And there they remained until, at last, intelligent life-forms in Hawaii spotted them through a telescope and decided they should be given names.

At a time when our government seems hopelessly incapable of doing, well, anything at all, this discovery is an encouraging reminder that smart people outside the realm of politics and government continue to accomplish amazing feats — vastly expanding our knowledge of this small corner of the universe we call home.

Perhaps a little bit of space exploration is exactly what our country needs in this moment of political paralysis. At the onset of the Cold War, the promise to explore beyond the confines of our atmosphere was the scientific enterprise that helped mobilize and unite the country against our Soviet foes. Perhaps today, it could serve a similar purpose, though this time, our primary adversary is our own dysfunction.

Space exploration has the potential to unite humanity behind the common purpose of greater understanding. Our celestial neighborhood is so vast and so full of mystery that the scientific potential and sense of wonder it offers ought to eclipse the sources of the partisan polarization that divide us. Yes, Democrats and Republicans might have difficulty getting along at Thanksgiving, but the secrets of the reservoirs of water detected at Mars’s south pole know no party. And sure, the latest Trump tweet might throw the Internet into another tizzy, but my goodness are those cryovolcanic plumes spurting out of Enceladus enticing!