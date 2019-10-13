Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Sanders’ dedication

EDITOR: Whatever anyone thinks about his platform in this current grueling presidential campaign, let’s honor Sen. Bernie Sanders for his intestinal fortitude, dedication to high ideals personally and professionally, and patriotism in service to our vets and to the nation as a whole throughout his life.

I am concerned about him. His recent heart problem, which necessitated insertion of two stents to his heart, means that time is catching up on this greatest present-day “happy warrior.” No one ever has outrun Father Time.

Let’s pray that he takes it a bit easier on himself. If elected next November, at age 79, he will be the oldest candidate ever elected to the office of president. And very possibly, in my humble opinion, would be one of the best ever.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Selective memory

EDITOR: I am simply astounded at the selective memory people have regarding politics.

In the past month we’ve read letters from those voicing displeasure with the actions — or lack thereof — of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. I submit McConnell developed his style observing his predecessor.

Remember Harry Reid, the Democrat Senate majority leader from Nevada who served during the Obama presidency? The guy who crafted the nuclear option with respect to Supreme Court nominations?

It seems at one point during Reid’s leadership he was sitting on nearly 350 bills and resolutions and wouldn’t bring them to a vote. Even Democrats’ bills. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Kristen Gillibrand, D-New York, complained about Reid’s refusal to even entertain amendments. In 2014, then-freshman Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, complained about yet another vote to confirm an Obama nominee and none on legislation. The New York Times labeled Reid as an “obstructionist.” Huh?

I challenge anyone who disapproves of McConnell’s actions to tell the rest of us the difference between Reid and McConnell, besides which side of the aisle they sit on.

Do I like McConnell? No! Do I like Reid? No! I like hypocrisy even less.

TOM LOCOCO

Santa Rosa

Trump’s strategy

EDITOR: We’ve seen Trump’s ploy for three years: He names others with disparaging words that actually pertain to himself. He called Ted Cruz “lying,” yet it’s Trump who’s told us more than 12,000 lies while in office. He called Hillary Clinton “crooked,” yet he’s the one receiving bribes from supplicants patronizing his hotels. Now, the president who gave classified secrets to the Russian ambassador during his first week in office, the commander-in-chief who dismissed our country’s intelligence agencies in favor of publicly defending Putin in Helsinki, has called whistleblowers and the congressional investigation chairman “traitors.”

Asking foreign countries to discredit a political opponent illegally corrupts our elections. Conditioning our foreign policy with Ukraine on such political “favors” corrupts our national integrity. Withholding military aid from Ukraine defending itself against Russian incursion actually aids our enemy. That is treason.

Republican senators must choose: Defend the traitor or defend the rule of law.

BRUCE JOFFE

Piedmont

Preserve Ceres garden

EDITOR: The Ceres Community Project’s garden in Sebastopol is under threat of being developed for housing by City Ventures (“Garden in jeopardy,” Monday). Ceres is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading healthy eating habits and ensuring that people in need have good, nutritious meals. There are locations across the country, and even in Denmark. The Ceres faction in Sonoma County depends on the garden under threat for a portion of the locally sourced ingredients that they use to make their meals.