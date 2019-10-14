Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Buttigieg’s health plan

EDITOR: Pete Buttigieg’s “Medicare for All Who Want It” plan is a winning strategy, not only for covering all Americans, but for reducing health care costs. This plan allows Americans to choose their own health insurance, providing a public option to compete with current private plans.

Roughly half of Americans are covered by employer-based plans and might not want to lose them. Some candidates are optimistic that the money saved by corporations under Medicare for All (which would suddenly become taxable income instead of a deductible expense) will revert directly to employees. I will believe that when I see it. The candidates proposing Medicare for All have not clearly outlined the tax consequences for Americans who currently receive subsidized insurance through their employers, through the VA, or as part of a retirement package.

Under Buttigieg’s plan, the public option could negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, thus lowering drug prices beyond the senior market. His plan to provide caps on out-of-pocket expenses, increase accessibility of generics, and partner with industry to fund research and development is far more achievable than taxing wealthy people until all health care is free for everyone. PeteforAmerica.com provides details of Buttigieg’s winning plan.

LISA NEVILLE-ANDERSON

Sebastopol

Feeling safe, or not

EDITOR: I stood in line, took off my shoes, removed my belt and was careful to not speak, lest I be taken aside. An elderly woman ahead of me was taken to the side for questioning and inspection. Was she a terrorist? In order to participate in this security requirement, I arrived at the airport at least a half-hour early. Is much of this due to the tragedy of the twin towers? Perhaps it is. So, do I feel safer as I fly? No way. This is an overreaction to national security concerns, and at airports we are herded.

This week, PG&E turned off power for many because of fire concerns. How responsible is PG&E for the North Bay fires? Probably some, but not entirely. What about campfires and burning cigarettes and careless citizens? Yes, PG&E owns some fault, but certainly not as much as alleged in the courts. The power provider likely was targeted for litigation because of the belief that it had deep pockets. And now, because PG&E has been found guilty of wrongdoing and is going through bankruptcy, are we all going to be required to live with regular power outages? Will we feel safer because of these outages? I don’t think so.

STEPHEN P. COLLINS

Petaluma

Good Samaritans

EDITOR: I must thank all the people who helped me when I had car trouble on Wednesday. I was on Highway 116 near Northwood Golf Club. I was making a U-turn and had accidently revved my engine in neutral (thinking I was in reverse). My car then would not go into reverse, and I was stuck blocking a lane of traffic. I was panicked, embarrassed, and scared that someone was going to hit my car.

In a matter of minutes, many, many people stopped to help me. Two sheriff’s deputies also arrived within minutes. Thank you to all those wonderful, helpful people who stopped to help me! As I pulled away, my fear and embarrassment were replaced by an overwhelming feeling of what unbelievably kind people there are in Sonoma County. Thank you!