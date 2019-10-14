Monday’s Letters to the Editor

October 14, 2019, 12:07AM

Buttigieg’s health plan

EDITOR: Pete Buttigieg’s “Medicare for All Who Want It” plan is a winning strategy, not only for covering all Americans, but for reducing health care costs. This plan allows Americans to choose their own health insurance, providing a public option to compete with current private plans.

Roughly half of Americans are covered by employer-based plans and might not want to lose them. Some candidates are optimistic that the money saved by corporations under Medicare for All (which would suddenly become taxable income instead of a deductible expense) will revert directly to employees. I will believe that when I see it. The candidates proposing Medicare for All have not clearly outlined the tax consequences for Americans who currently receive subsidized insurance through their employers, through the VA, or as part of a retirement package.

Under Buttigieg’s plan, the public option could negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, thus lowering drug prices beyond the senior market. His plan to provide caps on out-of-pocket expenses, increase accessibility of generics, and partner with industry to fund research and development is far more achievable than taxing wealthy people until all health care is free for everyone. PeteforAmerica.com provides details of Buttigieg’s winning plan.

LISA NEVILLE-ANDERSON

Sebastopol

Feeling safe, or not

EDITOR: I stood in line, took off my shoes, removed my belt and was careful to not speak, lest I be taken aside. An elderly woman ahead of me was taken to the side for questioning and inspection. Was she a terrorist? In order to participate in this security requirement, I arrived at the airport at least a half-hour early. Is much of this due to the tragedy of the twin towers? Perhaps it is. So, do I feel safer as I fly? No way. This is an overreaction to national security concerns, and at airports we are herded.

This week, PG&E turned off power for many because of fire concerns. How responsible is PG&E for the North Bay fires? Probably some, but not entirely. What about campfires and burning cigarettes and careless citizens? Yes, PG&E owns some fault, but certainly not as much as alleged in the courts. The power provider likely was targeted for litigation because of the belief that it had deep pockets. And now, because PG&E has been found guilty of wrongdoing and is going through bankruptcy, are we all going to be required to live with regular power outages? Will we feel safer because of these outages? I don’t think so.

STEPHEN P. COLLINS

Petaluma

Good Samaritans

EDITOR: I must thank all the people who helped me when I had car trouble on Wednesday. I was on Highway 116 near Northwood Golf Club. I was making a U-turn and had accidently revved my engine in neutral (thinking I was in reverse). My car then would not go into reverse, and I was stuck blocking a lane of traffic. I was panicked, embarrassed, and scared that someone was going to hit my car.

In a matter of minutes, many, many people stopped to help me. Two sheriff’s deputies also arrived within minutes. Thank you to all those wonderful, helpful people who stopped to help me! As I pulled away, my fear and embarrassment were replaced by an overwhelming feeling of what unbelievably kind people there are in Sonoma County. Thank you!

AMY STROMMER

Forestville

Petaluma traffic

EDITOR: Richard and Judy Hillery are wrong and short-sighted (“Traffic relief in Petaluma,” Letters, Wednesday). Councilwoman D’Lynda Fisher is spot on.

You need “relief”? Like the Rainier Avenue extension, relief has also been a topic for decades. Yet no matter how many roads we build, the traffic jams remain persistent. Maybe Fisher is on to something. How about we rethink a failed idea — cars — and consider alternatives? The idea that we can “lane” our way out of this is now obviously ridiculous. And maintaining these roads after they are built is beyond our capability, if the current state of this county’s infrastructure is any indication.

Fisher is doing exactly what I personally elected her to do. Think out of the box — the box I am choking in, and have been for a very long time.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Deep state

EDITOR: Stephen Miller recently referred to the whistleblower as an operative from the “deep state,” which he believes is an organized effort to undermine his boss, the president.

It is my observation that the folks who make up the “deep state” are long-term, dedicated employees of the various agencies who deeply care about America and who also have values that reflect the better good for the people of this nation.

Citizens who are appalled by the actions of this president should be deeply grateful that there are federal employees who are willing to stand up and be counted for what they believe. Long live the “deep state”!

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

Mad-king rhetoric

EDITOR: Tuesday’s article by Peter Baker of the New York Times quotes Donald Trump: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey.”

If this is not the statement of a mad king, than Hamlet lives again. It is time for the Cabinet to do its job under the 25th Amendment and remove him from office now, before he causes more pain to our country and the world. Unlike in North Korea, the Cabinet members do not have to worry about being shot in the head. Oh wait, that might happen yet under this king-president.

GORDON FREEDMAN

Santa Rosa

