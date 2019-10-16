Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Scientific discoveries

EDITOR: After hearing and reading about how scientific evidence of strong winds preceded power outages here, and then suffering without power for days, along with absorbing all the presidential political squabbles, it was comforting to read of the local mammoth tooth discovery and how other scientists described their hope that that fossil will reveal clues to our area’s origins (“Mammoth tooth a key to ancient past,” Saturday).

Then, Robert Gebelhoff pleasantly distracted us by describing the moons that have recently been found around Saturn (“Tired of politics? Check out Saturn’s moons,” Sunday).

Science can present daunting challenges like global warming, but it also provides medicine to correct or extend our lives. It comforts us with a greater understanding of our own lives and the incredibly deep roots all life emanates from.

DON HOLDEN

Santa Rosa

Inadequate regulation

EDITOR: I must have missed announcements from the state Public Utilities Commission regarding the extensive actions it is taking regarding PG&E’s lack of appropriate safeguards and maintenance of power lines. The PUC was established to safeguard the public, but it seems to have forgotten about its duty.

ROBERT HARJO

Santa Rosa

Let the horse races go

EDITOR: Let me think carefully. Horse racing or youth livestock activities at the fair (“Draft schedule change puts horse racing at risk,” Oct. 8)? This is not a hard choice. When I think of a county fair, I think of barns full of lambs and sheep, swine, goats and cattle. I don’t think of horse racing or other forms of gambling.

How do we want to form our society? Do we want to continue our agricultural traditions and teach young people responsibility, or do we want to promote gambling and a sport that encourages the breeding of unsound horses and the subsequent death of those horses?

One could argue the livestock raised for auction ends up being slaughtered, but those animals end up becoming nutritious meat on someone’s table, and the proceeds go to help a young person. The end of a racehorse’s life is a total waste.

Which choice for society? I, myself, would choose the youth livestock activities over the wasteful sport of horse racing.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Slow trains is no solution

EDITOR: When common sense is lacking, odd proposals are debated. Slowing trains down at a covered crossing won’t reduce suicides (“SMART asked to slow trains,” Thursday). Someone can step feet away from a train moving at 10 mph and there is no way of stopping in time. Someone bent on ending his or her life will usually succeed.

Rohnert Park seeks more studies as if this is a new problem for railroads. The city can easily consult rail systems that have been around for generations. They can abundantly document the problems.

We aren’t without compassion for victims and families suffering these losses. But we must keep in tune with life’s realities. Look at the thousands killed on our freeways. Should we try to slow the traffic to 10 mph?

GILBERT VIEIRA

Petaluma

The mysterious call

EDITOR: I wonder what Donald Trump and the leader of Turkey said to each other on their recent phone call. Afterward, our president pulled U.S. troops out of northern Syria to leave our friends, the Kurds, unprotected. He got our forces out of the way to enable Turkish troops to advance, take over parts of Syria, slaughter our loyal Kurdish allies and in turn enable the escape of jailed ISIS fighters whom the Kurds were guarding for us.