Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
October 22, 2019, 12:03AM
Miscasting candidates

EDITOR: Jon Healey is wrong defining Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as “cynical” (“Cynics and optimists clash in debate,” Thursday). A cynic is “contemptuously distrustful of human nature and motives” (Merriam Webster). Warren and Sanders believe in most people’s goodness. Cynics believe “human conduct is motivated wholly by self-interest” and pursue their interests above others’. Warren and Sanders aren’t cynics but constructive critics, identifying cynical behavior of powerful U.S. corporations and individuals and proposing remedies.

Cynical could describe corporate lobbyists turned government regulators selling out our planet’s health and survival to profiteering, HMO CEOs making billions selling health care plans not describable as “coverage” unless you have money to cover premiums, deductibles and treatments their plan doesn’t, or rich corporations and persons paying lawyers to avoid paying taxes, leaving that to us chumps.

In Healey’s words, Warren advocates “smashing the system.” She and Sanders support honest capitalism and responsible governance and attack cynical versions. Healey equating their tactics to Trump’s is laughably absurd, even cynical.

Warren’s and Sanders’ platforms must be debated. They must show us the money and details. Voters — some reportedly happy with current plans — will judge their own interests. Would that be cynical?

JAMES CONNERTON

Ukiah

Letting Ceres go

EDITOR: I agree with Sala des Rosiers that the Ceres Community Garden is a wonderful program (“Save Ceres garden,” Letters, Oct. 13). I have visited that garden and find it inspirational. We should all be grateful to the O’Reillys for their generosity in donating the space for so many years instead of demanding more from them.

The community needs housing also. I think that such ungratefulness will keep other community members from donating space for such projects if the result is that people mobilize to seize the property instead of being appreciative of what they have been given.

It is sad to lose the space, but it is private property, and I am grateful that so many people benefited from its use all of these years.

CAROL MITCHEL

Sebastopol

PG&E’s publicity stunt

EDITOR: PG&E pretended to demonstrate concern for us here in Northern California by shutting down the power to our homes and claiming that it needed to check power lines and tree limbs to prevent them from causing another fire like the one two years ago.

My home was without power for two days while the inspections were undertaken. Here’s the problem: More than 700 days have passed since the fire, which means that PG&E could have checked the tree limbs and power lines over 300 times since then instead of pulling off this obvious publicity stunt.

RON HOOPER

Santa Rosa

Airbnb vs. homeless

EDITOR: Perhaps Barrie Mason would like a homeless encampment in her front yard instead of a charming Airbnb next door (“Safe on the trail,” Letters, Oct. 14)? Airbnb guests don’t sleep in doorways, pitch tents or defecate on lawns. They don’t smoke and crowd the sidewalks.

I used to ride my bike on the Joe Rodota Trail but swore two years ago I would never ride there again. It was scary.

We Airbnb hosts are in the hospitality business and strive to give every guest the best experience possible. We pay the city of Santa Rosa a 9% transit occupancy tax and a 3% business improvement area fee quarterly.

Perhaps the city could use some of those discretionary funds to clean up the homeless encampments or put the funds toward shelters. Those encampments certainly detract from the beauty of our city.

In 2018, about 228,000 county visitors stayed in a vacation rental other than a hotel. Very few were rowdy.

Unlike the homeless, Airbnb guests contribute millions to the local economy by dining at restaurants, buying cases of wine, attending concerts and fairs, holding weddings, shopping at malls and markets, renting cars and using Uber.

We love being ambassadors for the county.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Accountability for PG&E

EDITOR: The public must demand that PG&E protect power lines by encasing them in pipes, burying them underground, increasing their insulation and taking other steps to decrease the possibility of power lines causing fires.

Once the negative economic impact of elective power outages is tallied, there can be little argument about what is most economically feasible, that is, altering the PG&E infrastructure to remove fire hazards rather than shutting off power. The economic impact of the artificial power outages has yet to be realized, but it must be millions of dollars lost by individuals, businesses and governments. A temporary timeout on CEO raises and annual bonuses could fund the long overdue protection of PG&E’s infrastructure.

After making millions suffer without power, undoubtedly PG&E will say that infrastructure changes are necessary but must be paid for by raising rates. One has to ask if one of the reasons PG&E shut off power in such a large area was to put pressure on as wide a portion of the public as possible for raising their rates. Given PG&E’s history of neglecting upkeep of their power lines, this is a reasonable question to ask.

HOLLYNN D’LIL

Graton

