Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Miscasting candidates

EDITOR: Jon Healey is wrong defining Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as “cynical” (“Cynics and optimists clash in debate,” Thursday). A cynic is “contemptuously distrustful of human nature and motives” (Merriam Webster). Warren and Sanders believe in most people’s goodness. Cynics believe “human conduct is motivated wholly by self-interest” and pursue their interests above others’. Warren and Sanders aren’t cynics but constructive critics, identifying cynical behavior of powerful U.S. corporations and individuals and proposing remedies.

Cynical could describe corporate lobbyists turned government regulators selling out our planet’s health and survival to profiteering, HMO CEOs making billions selling health care plans not describable as “coverage” unless you have money to cover premiums, deductibles and treatments their plan doesn’t, or rich corporations and persons paying lawyers to avoid paying taxes, leaving that to us chumps.

In Healey’s words, Warren advocates “smashing the system.” She and Sanders support honest capitalism and responsible governance and attack cynical versions. Healey equating their tactics to Trump’s is laughably absurd, even cynical.

Warren’s and Sanders’ platforms must be debated. They must show us the money and details. Voters — some reportedly happy with current plans — will judge their own interests. Would that be cynical?

JAMES CONNERTON

Ukiah

Letting Ceres go

EDITOR: I agree with Sala des Rosiers that the Ceres Community Garden is a wonderful program (“Save Ceres garden,” Letters, Oct. 13). I have visited that garden and find it inspirational. We should all be grateful to the O’Reillys for their generosity in donating the space for so many years instead of demanding more from them.

The community needs housing also. I think that such ungratefulness will keep other community members from donating space for such projects if the result is that people mobilize to seize the property instead of being appreciative of what they have been given.

It is sad to lose the space, but it is private property, and I am grateful that so many people benefited from its use all of these years.

CAROL MITCHEL

Sebastopol

PG&E’s publicity stunt

EDITOR: PG&E pretended to demonstrate concern for us here in Northern California by shutting down the power to our homes and claiming that it needed to check power lines and tree limbs to prevent them from causing another fire like the one two years ago.

My home was without power for two days while the inspections were undertaken. Here’s the problem: More than 700 days have passed since the fire, which means that PG&E could have checked the tree limbs and power lines over 300 times since then instead of pulling off this obvious publicity stunt.

RON HOOPER

Santa Rosa

Airbnb vs. homeless

EDITOR: Perhaps Barrie Mason would like a homeless encampment in her front yard instead of a charming Airbnb next door (“Safe on the trail,” Letters, Oct. 14)? Airbnb guests don’t sleep in doorways, pitch tents or defecate on lawns. They don’t smoke and crowd the sidewalks.

I used to ride my bike on the Joe Rodota Trail but swore two years ago I would never ride there again. It was scary.

We Airbnb hosts are in the hospitality business and strive to give every guest the best experience possible. We pay the city of Santa Rosa a 9% transit occupancy tax and a 3% business improvement area fee quarterly.