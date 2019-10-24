Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Newsom and PG&E

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s righteous indignation against PG&E is entertaining, but the question of how the Public Utilities Commission’s possible corrupt complicity with PG&E remains. How comes it that PG&E was able to neglect maintenance to the point of actually killing people when the PUC had a duty to oversee the utility? What exactly did the PUC’s oversight responsibility include?

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

A false choice

EDITOR: On Sunday, The Press Democrat reported on the growing homeless encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail (“Homeless camping swells along SR path”). Several authorities were interviewed, with scary descriptions of “lawlessness,” “blight,” “drugs in broad daylight” and “a bottle of urine.” Past encampment raids are coldly described as “sweeps,” as if these folks are unwanted refuse to be thrown out.

The focus is on “commuters,” “taxpayers” and “businesses,” minimizing those directly suffering from this humanitarian crisis. Officials are setting the stage for more violence against the most vulnerable members of our community.

Sonoma County residents justly decry the situation at the nation’s border. We blame Donald Trump and his supporters who view migrants — and the entire Latino community — as “the other,” as if they’re not part of this country. It’s this same apathetic, isolationist attitude that fools us into thinking encampment dwellers somehow aren’t part of our community; they are the “other.”

If we are forced to choose between fighting for basic human rights and a pleasant commute, I know which side I’m on. But it’s a false choice: Addressing the conditions of those at the encampment improves the entire community’s safety, while “clearing” the trail will only add to the cycle of violence.

JASON YOUNG

Santa Rosa

Camp Meeker fire

EDITOR: While we fully support the efforts of our comrades in Occidental, Graton and Gold Ridge, I would like to correct one minor error in The Press Democrat article concerning parcel taxes to improve firefighter staffing levels (“Fighting to fund safety,” Oct. 16).

The article said that all 15 west county fire departments have seen decreased staffing. However, the Camp Meeker Volunteer Fire Department has five new volunteers who have completed training in the past 18 months.

Together with a recently refurbished firehouse, money in the bank and strong support from our community, we are in a good position to develop an enhanced operations plan to align ourselves more fully with the county’s hazard mitigation plan, with the primary goal of assisting our residents in the event of a catastrophic fire or earthquake.

RICHARD SEAMAN

Board member, Camp Meeker Volunteer Fire Department

Historic structures at risk

EDITOR: Burbank Housing and Catholic Charites advanced to the city of Santa Rosa a plan to demolish of eight historic structures, encompassing an entire city block within a preservation district. The intents are noble; the ends do not justify the means.

Winston Churchill fought fascist ideologies that promoted the wholesale destruction of historic buildings replacing them with political or social currency. Churchill said: “Do not allow spacious plans for a new world to divert your energies from saving what is left of the old.”

Vincent Scully of Yale defined the preservation movement as the 20th century’s most significant architectural movement — a populist reaction to governmental, political and economic forces destroying communities. It took 78% and up to 98% of the residents to create preservation districts. These districts are the will of the people.

It isn’t wise to allow current political and social pressures to destroy what we were to serve what we have become. Preservation was created as a wrench in the wheel of developer- driven insensitive ideas.

We shouldn’t hamstring the future for the sake of the past. Neither should we lightly demolish historic beauty to serve grand visions of a new world. These two dangers are current and significant. A wise balance is needed. It will take us working together to find it.

WM. MARK PARRY

Santa Rosa

Bear Republic closure

EDITOR: What a sad but predictable day. Bear Republic Brewing Co., a longtime local watering hole and affordable Healdsburg Plaza eating spot, is being run out of town by high rental costs (“Tap room set to close,” Sunday).

Here we have local business owners and residents speaking out, as have homeowners and local workers, against the disappearance of balanced neighborhoods and healthy schools, plus more shrinkage of our balanced small town business diversity.

This is an irreplaceable loss to our town. More hotel and tasting rooms on the way?

WARREN and JANIS WATKINS

Healdsburg

