Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Sanctioned camp needed

EDITOR: I am the owner of property in Santa Rosa next to the Joe Rodota Trail, which consists of four small rental houses occupied by a total of four women and six young children. My tenants are extremely worried about the safety of their children and themselves since the recent increase in the number of homeless people on the trail.

Both trespassing and stealing have occurred. Additionally, the tenants and their children hear people yelling and fighting throughout the day and night. They feel threatened in their own homes.

I have sympathy for homeless people, many of whom have nowhere else to go. I know that efforts are being made to get these folks into shelters, but unfortunately many individuals aren’t willing to go to an inside shelter. I think it is time for authorities to consider finding a safe legal place to allow people to camp or live in their own vehicles.

At a minimum, such a place should have trash cans, porta- potties, etc. Otherwise, even if the current encampment on the trail is cleared, another encampment will just pop up somewhere else.

MICHAEL SPIELMAN

Santa Rosa

Ford’s observation

EDITOR: President Gerald Ford didn’t leave us with a great many inspirational thoughts or memorable sound bites, but there is one phrase I would dearly love to hear again: “Our long national nightmare is over.”

NANCY R. WILSON

Petaluma

Oversight of PG&E

EDITOR: Forty years before fires devastated our community, Exxon realized that fossil fuels caused climate change and we had 5-10 years to prevent a 2-3 degree Celsius rise in global temperatures.

Just as Big Tobacco doubled- down on lies about nicotine, Exxon buried that information and spent millions on phony think tanks and politicians who denied climate change.

In 2017, Sonoma County became ground zero for climate change: Six years of drought, extreme temperatures and strong winds and PG&E’s failure to maintain its equipment triggered wildfires that killed 24 residents and destroyed 5,300 homes.

Like Exxon, PG&E spent millions lobbying in Sacramento, employing a local lobbyist, and supported local candidates for state office, while making dividend payments for investors.

Bankrupt and facing lawsuits for billions, PG&E cut power to large areas of Northern California. While conditions may warrant such action, should we trust a corporation that Cal Fire says caused many of the 2017 fires?

Given the disruption of lives, loss of income and inconvenience from this power shutdown, shouldn’t some government agency or official participate in this decision-making process?

Bring on the New Green Deal, support net zero and zero waste.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

SMART isn’t the problem

EDITOR: Slowing down the SMART train because homeless people are committing suicide at the crossing (“RP won’t relent on SMART speeds,” Monday). I have a better idea. Repeal the Reagan tax cuts and reinvest in education, housing and mental health (and, yes, drug addiction is a mental health issue).

Do away with private prisons and the idea that punishment is going to teach people to obey the law. Our prisons need to rehabilitate, not punish.

Guarantee employment to everyone who wants it, with the government as employer of last resort; better yet implement a wealth tax and use it to pay a universal basic income to all.