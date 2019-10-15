Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Abandoning allies

EDITOR: The United States should offer its thoughts and prayers to our Kurdish allies, whose men, women and children are being slaughtered by Turkey because of our betrayal. The Kurds have shed their blood on our behalf.

What country will stand by our side again? Why would North Korea enter into any agreement after we tore up our agreement with Europe and Iran?

The United States has proven to be at best unreliable and at worst traitorous. Is this what we have in mind to make America great?

STEVE CARTER

Santa Rosa

Punished by PG&E

EDITOR: By now it is apparent the consensus is that there was no valid reason for the power shutdown that thousands of us just experienced. It is also apparent that there needs to be more oversight when these power outages are planned.

With all that said, there has been much pressure from politicians on PG&E to do something to prevent future wildland fires. Well, PG&E did something, yet the reasoning was flawed. It seems PG&E was punishing those who have driven it to bankruptcy. It seems as if PG&E played upon the emotions of those who experienced the firestorm by planning a widespread outage to coincide with the second anniversary of the 2017 fires.

What else explains such a poorly planned and unnecessary outage? The weather was nothing like the 100-plus degree temps in 2017. The wind was nothing like the 60-plus mph winds that occurred in 2017. The only thing that was the same was the dates.

This outage caused much more inconvenience and loss than the possibility of another fire ever did and with no insurance coverage or remuneration. PG&E needs to rethink and retool its plans for future outages. And there definitely needs to be more oversight and input before such a widespread outage is considered again.

JUDY A. MEAD

Santa Rosa

Time for Rainier

EDITOR: As a resident of Petaluma’s northeast side, I welcome the Rainer Avenue extension (“Costs rise for Rainier project,” Sept. 30). It would give Washington Street and Corona Road traffic relief.

Many people on the east side use alternate routes to avoid driving Washington Street. Driving out of the way burns more gas and time. The Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Petaluma is growing, and almost everyone using that campus would use a Rainer Avenue exit from the highway.

How many times has one of my neighbors decided not to go to a downtown business because of Washington?

I’m all for better ideas of transportation, but not many are not getting out of their cars anytime soon. How much money has Petaluma spent? Millions and millions? Didn’t we vote for this already?

Developing 100 acres of land inside the city limits with freeway access seems pretty nice to me. We’d only lose a view of an open field most can only see from the freeway. The time has come for Rainer, please.

STEVEN RATTO

Petaluma

Setting a bad example

EDITOR: Regarding the recent article on Piner High School football, running up the score on significantly weaker opponents is bad sportsmanship, period, and there is no excuse for it (“Elevated prospects,” Oct. 4). What a lousy message to give to impressionable young athletes: “They ran up the score on us, so we’re going to do the same to them when we can.” Wanting revenge is understandable, but it is a morally bankrupt position and has caused enormous suffering in the world. Winning with grace is a much better way to operate and makes for a better world in all areas of life, not just sports.