Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A primitive future?

EDITOR: We have lived almost two decades in Bennett Valley and experienced scores of electric outages. We accept periodic power disruptions as a fact of rural life, including water challenges because our well pump can’t function.

Last week, we experienced our first intentional outage. During its 60-hour duration, the leaves on our oaks didn’t flutter except for a few episodes of 10 mph winds. Shutting down power lines where winds are high makes sense, but if we are to lose power during light wind events, our future here will become very primitive.

Our telephone landlines worked in past outages when we plugged in analog phones. During the October 2017 fires, our landlines were our only means of communication because local cell towers failed. During this outage, our landlines were dead. According to AT&T, they failed because PG&E shut off power to the phone company’s facilities. Intentionally shutting down communications facilities during an emergency is simply stupid.

While the motivations of the power company and regulators may have been to protect the public, with friends like these who needs enemies?

CRAIG S. HARRISON

Santa Rosa

Unmatched tweeting

EDITOR: Trump is no longer just a narcissist: “In my great and unmatched wisdom”? (“Backtracking on Syria, Trump sparks GOP revolt,” Oct. 8). You’ve got to be kidding. The man is a megalomaniac, and he has to go.

STEVE WEISS

Santa Rosa

The cost of silence

EDITOR: We spoke up, stopped banking and buying anything that supported apartheid, and apartheid ended in South Africa. Now it’s turn-about. China tells the United States when to speak or be silent (mostly when to be silent) and dictates the design of the map of the world: no Tibet (they already have a new Dalai Lama selected who isn’t Tibetan), no Taiwan and no Hong Kong. And if we dare mention those names or speak up on human rights issues, then we can’t sell products or play sports. And we comply! Where’s my poster of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics?

Are school texts printed in China, and whose geography of the world will your child learn?

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

In Gold Ridge, yes on E

EDITOR: Our unincorporated territory has been expanded by the addition of several smaller fire services, with Gold Ridge being the headquarters. This will provide the utmost service to our communities, but it takes money. Our primary desire is to have two emergency medical technicians available at any station all the time.

A large proportion of the people in west county are age 60 and up, and we have no emergency room in Sebastopol. These fine first responders are everything in this community, and with no hospital, many lives depend on the immediate medical care that our Gold Ridge Fire District personnel provide. Although we assist Sebastopol, we are not funded by a municipality or county; that’s what all those pancake breakfasts are about.

I sincerely ask you to vote yes on Measure E to keep our excellent, and heavily volunteer, fire department some of the best there is.

TONE KAMBEITZ

Sebastopol

Injecting race into news