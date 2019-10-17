Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

October 17, 2019, 12:05AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A primitive future?

EDITOR: We have lived almost two decades in Bennett Valley and experienced scores of electric outages. We accept periodic power disruptions as a fact of rural life, including water challenges because our well pump can’t function.

Last week, we experienced our first intentional outage. During its 60-hour duration, the leaves on our oaks didn’t flutter except for a few episodes of 10 mph winds. Shutting down power lines where winds are high makes sense, but if we are to lose power during light wind events, our future here will become very primitive.

Our telephone landlines worked in past outages when we plugged in analog phones. During the October 2017 fires, our landlines were our only means of communication because local cell towers failed. During this outage, our landlines were dead. According to AT&T, they failed because PG&E shut off power to the phone company’s facilities. Intentionally shutting down communications facilities during an emergency is simply stupid.

While the motivations of the power company and regulators may have been to protect the public, with friends like these who needs enemies?

CRAIG S. HARRISON

Santa Rosa

Unmatched tweeting

EDITOR: Trump is no longer just a narcissist: “In my great and unmatched wisdom”? (“Backtracking on Syria, Trump sparks GOP revolt,” Oct. 8). You’ve got to be kidding. The man is a megalomaniac, and he has to go.

STEVE WEISS

Santa Rosa

The cost of silence

EDITOR: We spoke up, stopped banking and buying anything that supported apartheid, and apartheid ended in South Africa. Now it’s turn-about. China tells the United States when to speak or be silent (mostly when to be silent) and dictates the design of the map of the world: no Tibet (they already have a new Dalai Lama selected who isn’t Tibetan), no Taiwan and no Hong Kong. And if we dare mention those names or speak up on human rights issues, then we can’t sell products or play sports. And we comply! Where’s my poster of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics?

Are school texts printed in China, and whose geography of the world will your child learn?

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

In Gold Ridge, yes on E

EDITOR: Our unincorporated territory has been expanded by the addition of several smaller fire services, with Gold Ridge being the headquarters. This will provide the utmost service to our communities, but it takes money. Our primary desire is to have two emergency medical technicians available at any station all the time.

A large proportion of the people in west county are age 60 and up, and we have no emergency room in Sebastopol. These fine first responders are everything in this community, and with no hospital, many lives depend on the immediate medical care that our Gold Ridge Fire District personnel provide. Although we assist Sebastopol, we are not funded by a municipality or county; that’s what all those pancake breakfasts are about.

I sincerely ask you to vote yes on Measure E to keep our excellent, and heavily volunteer, fire department some of the best there is.

TONE KAMBEITZ

Sebastopol

Injecting race into news

EDITOR: OK, I have had it. A woman is shot in her home by a peace officer responding to a call. That is what the headline should read. The Associated Press and The Press Democrat infused race into an opinionated article where there is, so far, no indication that race had anything to do with the incident (“Family seeks answers after police kill black woman in her Texas home,” Monday). That is not to say it might be discovered during the investigation, but it isn’t there now.

Our country has enough on its table without the media trying to start a fire by inventing the news. The media needs to be responsible and report the news after it happens and not fabricate news before it happens or if it doesn’t happen at all.

After the media starts a fire, it is nearly impossible to put it out. So, thanks for reporting not-news and supporting racially charged, albeit unfounded stories that keep America pointed in the wrong direction. There is enough racial unrest in this country without the media manufacturing more just to sell advertising. I am beginning to think The Press Democrat is better sold at the check stand and not the newsstand.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

An alternative to outages

EDITOR: Instead of focusing on power outages, how about focusing on getting power underground? Then power outages become a thing of the past.

MIKE PRUCHA

Santa Rosa

Johnny Franklin, RIP

EDITOR: Born in 1972, I grew up a poor kid on Corby Avenue, just blocks from the Johnny Franklin’s muffler shop (“Race driver fueled by passions,” Saturday). As a dirty young kid, I remember fondly asking for racing stickers at the shop as sparks came down from an overhead cars. The stickers would be placed on gravity propelled go-carts, bikes, lamps and skateboards. Even at a pre-puberty age, I appreciated those momentary exchanges and off-the-clock moments among the grinding, grease and sparks. I had a sense that this, unlike a franchise muffler shop, was a community shop, and that community came from the top down. Thanks to the Johnson family, The Press Democrat and Chris Smith for the wonderful remembrance.

STAR STEVENSON

Santa Rosa

