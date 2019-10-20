Skelton: A gas tax bait and switch?

What really irks people about politicians is when they sell them one thing and deliver something else. It’s called bait and switch.

It breeds cynicism and mistrust of government. It becomes even harder for citizens to follow wannabe political leaders. Voters say a pox on all career politicians.

It leads to the election of outsider demagogues like Donald Trump.

A current episode in Sacramento may or may not fall to the level of bait and switch. It’s murky. But there’s a stench that’s drawing attention.

It involves — what else? — gasoline taxes and promised highway improvements. Some money is being shifted from road construction to commuter rail in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help fight California’s war against climate change.

The Newsom administration vehemently denies it’s a bait and switch. But it doesn’t deny attempting to move the money from roads to rail. It’s right there on a website and in print.

Republicans are shouting they told us so during their unsuccessful ballot proposition campaign last year to repeal 2017 legislation that sharply increased fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees to pay for highway improvements. They warned that Sacramento Democrats couldn’t be trusted, that they’d raid the gas tax money to fund non-road projects.

Actually, the legislation allowed for using the estimated $5.2 billion in annual new revenue for a wide variety of transportation projects. It allotted 65% for road and bridge repairs, 20% for rail and transit, some for better truck access around ports and a bit for bicycle and pedestrian lanes.

The problem now for Democrats is that their campaign pitch for saving the program emphasized regional highway improvements almost exclusively. In TV and radio ads, voters were promised local road repairs. They didn’t hear much, if anything, about rail lines or bicycle paths.

So what the Newsom administration is attempting seems perfectly legal. It’s just politically tone deaf given what voters were promised, compounded by their long-standing mistrust of politicians.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon basically agrees. Legislators raised gas taxes “with some clear promises … that this money would be used … almost exclusively for roads and repairs,” Rendon said.

“Now is not the time to go back on those promises.”

Here’s what the current flap is about:

A few days before Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke at a Climate Week summit in New York last month, he attempted to burnish his credentials as a global warming warrior.

The governor issued an executive order that, among other things, directed the state Transportation Agency “to leverage the more than $5 billion in annual … spending for construction, operations and maintenance to help reverse the trend of increased fuel consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The governor ordered the agency to “reduce congestion through innovative strategies designed to encourage people to shift from cars to other modes of transportation.” He directed it to “fund transportation options that … reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as transit, walking, biking and other active modes.”

Two weeks later, the California Department of Transportation issued a biennial report updating its Interregional Transportation Improvement Program. In it, three road projects were listed for funding “deletion.” The $32.5 million in deletions plus other road project savings totaled $61.3 million. It was “to be held in reserve for priority rail projects and other priorities aligned with (Newsom’s) executive order,” the report read.