PD Editorial: Massive power outages can’t be a new normal

No one needed the lights back on to see what a mess PG&E made of last week’s “public safety power outage.”

Pacific Gas & Electric couldn’t answer basic questions for public officials like Cloverdale school Superintendent Jeremy Decker, who ended up canceling classes needlessly. The utility’s maps weren’t accurate. Its call centers were overloaded. Customers referred to PG&E’s website for information couldn’t connect. A replacement website crashed, too.

But the biggest failure was the massive scale of the shutdown: 730,000 utility customers — more than a million people — spread across 35 counties and some 70,000 square miles from Arcata to Bakersfield.

After the North Bay fires in 2017 and the Camp fire a year ago, no one wants to see another catastrophic wildfire ignited by downed power lines or faulty utility equipment.

PG&E isn’t responsible for climate change or development in fire-prone areas, but its inability to target power outages to areas actually experiencing red-flag conditions — high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds — exposed PG&E’s reliance on a power distribution system that hasn’t kept up with technology, climate science or California’s 21st century economy.

On that score, the state’s largest public utility lags far behind San Diego Gas & Electric Co. — which is recognized for its ability to predict fire danger, tailor precautionary outages to high-risk areas and communicate effectively with its customers.

“Those have been three pillars of success for SDG&E, and they are currently sources of failure for PG&E,” Elizaveta Malashenko, the deputy executive director for safety policy at the California Public Utilities Commission, told the Los Angeles Times.

PG&E President Bill Johnson apologized for the company’s failures during last week’s outage. Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, declared PG&E’s performance “unacceptable.”

Northern California residents need more than apologies and condemnations. They need PG&E to upgrade its infrastructure, and they need state regulators and elected officials to do a better job of holding public utilities accountable.

After a fire in 2007 destroyed 1,000 homes, San Diego Gas & Electric developed its precautionary outage protocols and upgraded its infrastructure — replacing some wooden poles with concrete poles, putting some power lines underground and replacing some exposed power lines with insulated lines.

SDG&E also demonstrated the value of microgrids, which use solar panels, generators and other sources to provide electricity to nearby homes and businesses, allowing them to disconnect from long-distance transmission lines. A system installed in Borrego Hot Springs served 1,000 customers for more than 20 hours after a severe storm in 2013.

Under legislation approved this year, PG&E must spend $5 billion to upgrade its infrastructure. It will take far more money to upgrade a distribution system with more than 81,000 miles of above-ground distribution lines and more than 18,000 miles of transmission lines — much of it strung on wooden poles across dry vegetation, just as the system looked 100 years ago.

But power outages carry their own costs. By some estimates, losses from last week’s shutdown were as much as $2.5 billion, including $35 million a day in Sonoma County. The city of Santa Rosa estimated its added public safety costs at $250,000.

After last week’s debacle, state regulators need to review PG&E’s preparedness and its decision-making process. More important, they need to ensure that PG&E upgrades its systems so widespread blackouts don’t join wildfires as a staple of fall in Northern California.

