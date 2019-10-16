Extra Letters: PG&E power outages

PG&E must prove itself

EDITOR: If PG&E wants to clear its name with the people of California, it needs to stop making excuses and start acting in the interests of its customers.

PG&E claimed its blackouts, which affected 2 million people, prevented potential fire hazards in 50 documented cases. We’re skeptical. Many places saw hardly any of the forecast wind to justify the shutoff. PG&E claimed safety was its No. 1 priority, but the outages caused 17 car crashes and danger to residents who rely on breathing machines and electric wheelchairs. People were resentful enough to shoot at a PG&E truck.

I’ll ask what most are wondering: Is PG&E more concerned about a repeat of the $30 billion in liabilities from the 2017-18 fires than it is about the well-being of the communities it sent reeling? Even if not, its lack of preparation, overbroad areas of blackout and spotty communication make it look that way.

Issuing apologies is not enough to gain back trust. Instead of taking drastic measures whenever there’s a breath of wind, PG&E should look into safer infrastructure, or at least strategically minimize the blackout areas, communicate the time and duration of the blackout and listen as frustrated residents express their concerns.

ABBY SMITH

Ukiah

State oversight needed

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom was spot on calling out PG&E’s decades of negligence and mismanagement. Three major catastrophes, two bankruptcies and severely neglected infrastructure is not the new normal. It’s years of bad decisions, condoned by state and local government.

The criticism is valid, but what are Newsom and other government officials going to do about it? PG&E may be days from having its bankruptcy exit plan approved. It should not be approved without a long-term commitment to infrastructure improvement. In order to ensure that this occurs, the state Public Utilities Commission should provide the oversight necessary to enforce modern operating standards.

MARTIN A. JONES

Santa Rosa

Our vulnerable grid

EDITOR: Given all that I’ve read and observed about the chaos resulting from the recent PG&E blackout, I have this question: How will the United States survive a cyberattack on our entire power grid? Answer: We won’t survive.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

For-profit utilities

EDITOR: We need to get rid of for-profit monopolistic utility companies. PG&E has had money, but instead of using it to bury high-tension lines in areas of seasonal high winds (which will only worsen with climate change), it gave it to its executives and stockholders.

CEO Bill Johnson received $2.5 million base pay in a three-year contract, double the previous CEO. Between 1987 and 1994, $495 million intended to maintain its systems was used to pay bonuses. Later, $100 million, supposedly for use to upgrade gas safety operations (money that came directly from customers) was diverted over a period of some years to pay for executive bonuses. This led to such disasters as the San Bruno explosion.

I am not a fan of big government, generally, but some things, like gas, electricity, water, firefighting, etc. need to be run for the benefit of all the people, not just a privileged few.

COLLEEN SCHULTZ

Santa Rosa

