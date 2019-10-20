Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Fatal attraction

EDITOR: What price are we paying for our romance with private automobiles? How much space will we give for widening, second, and third, car home garages, parking lots and public garages, fuel storage tanks and wrecking yards? How much air and water pollution generated by traffic, gas and oil extraction and car manufacture? How much money for car purchase, maintenance and insurance? How much time to commuting? How much death and disability from automobile accidents?

Increasing heat from our manufactured environment is melting the polar ice, raising ocean temperature and sea level causing massive extinction of corals, plankton, insects, plants and animals. Plastic microparticles from tires and other oil- based products are invading the bodies of fish and, ultimately, humans.

As climatologists and activist teenagers are warning us, time to our own downward spiral to extinction is short. Solutions include a radical shift away from coal and oil, massive investment in public transit and creation of sustainable communities where people can live close to work and basic services and share cars and rides. This is a daunting prospect, but far better than leaving our future to the four horsemen of the apocalypse.

SUE PARKER

Rohnert Park

Recycle center closes

EDITOR: For many years, residents of northern Sonoma County were able to confidently take their stuff to the Salvation Army on Lytton Station Road or to the Healdsburg transfer station recycle/reuse center (affectionately known as the dump), knowing that other people would find it and make use of it.

Many of us were the fortunate treasure hunters looking for a deal, for a treasure or for some useful item that we couldn’t afford in a regular store. All of us found solace in knowing that something wasn’t going into the landfill but would be repurposed in a meaningful way.

It has come to our attention that the reuse part of the recycle/reuse center at the Healdsburg transfer station will close at the end of this month.

A county such as ours that considers itself progressive and forward-thinking spends money on beautification projects that attract visitors, which is all well and good. But must we close one of the few facilities that supports our local community while contributing to the protection of our environment?

PAT MARCHAND

Healdsburg

It feels smart to me

EDITOR: I have been taking SMART to San Rafael for almost two years. I keep hearing naysayers who have never ridden the train lament how bad it is. Really?

The trains are roomy and comfortable, although they get crowded during rush hours. I get on at the Airport Station, so I always have a good seat. One can tweet to their heart’s content without fear of getting a ticket or hitting a pedestrian. Battery low? There’s an outlet in every row.

Or you can do something really novel — like read one.

I’ve gotten into conversations with folks of all ages, from numerous countries and who work at some really fascinating jobs. We commiserate, celebrate, support, teach and solve problems amongst ourselves.

Or you can sip a glass of wine or beer, gaze out at the gridlock in the Novato Narrows — and chuckle. I don’t miss staring up the tailpipes of the cars I used to sit behind.

Best of all, I am further lowering my carbon footprint. I’m saving mileage on my car. My neck and shoulders don’t ache when I get home in the evening. My commuting time has been time well spent.

SMART, imperfect as it is, works for me.

TERILYNN MITCHELL

Forestville

Burying power lines

EDITOR: It is time to talk about burying power lines. Yes, that would be an expensive and lengthy project. Compare that expense to the liability of losses from fires, losses of human quality of life, losses of human life and losses from interruption of supply, and the expense pales. Granted we are not yet certain about the causes of recent fires, but that really does not change my point.

Wires on poles are cheap, easy, vulnerable and archaic. Electricity is no longer a new idea. It is time to improve reliability of supply and reduce risk. It is time to get started with burying power lines.

MARIAN McDONALD

Sebastopol

Time for a new approach

EDITOR: A power outage for multiple days is a major catastrophe. Though it was planned, it doesn’t take away the damage. Not a wildfire, but consequential. A well- intentioned attempt on PG&E’s part, but a very crude one at trying to prevent another wildfire. Ultimately, a failure.

The old days are over, and a more nimble and regional approach is called for. An obvious solution is to break up the old and make a new one so we now all take responsibility for a regional plan based on the weather, terrain and population density of where we all live. Time to rethink an outdated paradigm.

GREG SCHERER

Santa Rosa

Robert Forster’s visit

EDITOR: I was saddened to read about the passing of the actor Robert Forster (“Actor in ‘Jackie Brown,’ ‘El Camino’,” Oct. 13).

Two years ago, in August 2017, Forster made a personal appearance at the Roxy Cinemas in downtown Santa Rosa. It was the 20th anniversary of the brilliant Quentin Tarantino film, “Jackie Brown,” in which he starred. He was there for a screening of the movie and a Q&A session that followed.

This was one of the best roles of his career, and he was proud to talk about it. He was so generous and forthcoming about the making of the film, sharing many personal stories. It was a thrill to have him in Santa Rosa in this intimate setting. I was glad to have had the opportunity to see him.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

