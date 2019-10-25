Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Take back the trail

EDITOR: Unlawful camping, public defecation and illegal drug use — these are the present conditions on the Joe Rodota Trail west of Stony Point Road (“Homeless camping swells along SR path,” Sunday).

Citizens who use this formerly scenic path for recreation or commuting are advised to use an alternate route; that alternate route is heavily trafficked Sebastopol Road. How is it acceptable that illegal, toxic and threatening activity is allowed to continue on the trail while law-abiding citizens are instructed to find an alternate route?

The city of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and Sonoma County Regional Parks need to do the right thing and take back the Joe Rodota Trail.

MICHAEL MADSEN

Santa Rosa

Ten more years

EDITOR: PG&E is claiming it may require 10 years to fix its system so the public safety power shutoffs can come to an end. It is more than inconvenient — more than just no TV or internet, no heat or air conditioning, no cooking in our house. We can’t easily plan to keep food cold, let alone frozen. An easy $200 loss. Standby power costs thousands. This is a huge incentive to leave California. Should one utility provider destroy quality of life in California for a decade?

JIM MANEY

Santa Rosa

Grand jury oversight

EDITOR: I have good news for supporters of the effort to create a $1.8 million oversight bureaucracy for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office: it already exists and it’s practically free (“Push for oversight ballot measure,” Sunday). The civil grand jury has subpoena power and is specifically authorized to obtain law enforcement officer records.

It already is endowed by the state Constitution with the powers the ballot initiative supporters are trying to obtain. Best of all, the civil grand jury costs the county only about $100,000 a year.

Unfortunately, civil grand juries are often reluctant to use these important powers, because the 19 citizen volunteers who serve generally feel they lack the expertise to evaluate law enforcement behavior.

However, the civil grand jury could be an ideal forum for many of the tasks of the beefed-up oversight panel proposed by Jerry Threet.

Instead of creating a costly new drain on the budget, it might be more efficient to increase funding to the civil grand jury for the purpose of retaining expertise — when needed — to explore citizens’ complaints about law enforcement. Why reinvent the wheel?

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Sad state of local roads

EDITOR: I traveled all the western states last year by car, and I can attest to the fact that all those states have far superior roadways than California or Sonoma County, even with bad weather like snow.

While I was gone work was finished on Guerneville Road, and it is almost as bad as it was before the repairs. College Avenue with all the crack repairs is a smoother ride than the newly finished Guerneville Road. What a waste of money.

KAREN INDINDOLI

Sebastopol

Fitness for office

EDITOR: Maybe it hasn’t happened to you: layoffs, downsizing, business failure, moved overseas. So many reasons, perhaps the hardest of them: “Sorry, your performance is unsatisfactory.” Your employer might have given you a chance to improve, but once the termination decision is made, your only option is to pack your personal items and leave. There is no right to cross-examine or review the evidence or even to be judged by a jury of your coworkers.