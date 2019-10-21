Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Youth and climate

EDITOR: With respect to Steve McLaughin’s grumpy attack on our youth for being “addicted to power” (“Kids’ climate hypocrisy,” Letters, Tuesday), might I point out that Greta Thunberg isn’t chastising every adult on Earth? She is, rightfully, calling out our so-called leaders (and others) who are denying climate change or dragging their feet on this very real crisis. She is speaking to me. I know I can — and need to — do more to follow her lead before it’s too late.

Many students do walk to school, or bike or skateboard. They may not be out playing tag as McLaughlin did, but most of the young people I encounter take this threat to our planet far more seriously than most adults I know.

I believe Thunberg is the kind of fearless voice we need to lead the charge against catastrophic climate inaction. In the spirit of the Parkland High students who have mounted a tireless campaign against our baffling inaction on gun violence, Thunberg walks the walk in addition to talking the talk — sailing to New York to address the U.N. Climate Action Summit on an emission-free racing yacht.

Give me this generation of passionate doers over a collection of dithering, passive, condescending “grown-ups” any day of the week.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

For Measure E

EDITOR: We are homeowners in the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District and can easily answer questions posed by the letter in the Oct. 11 paper (“Another property tax”). There is a plethora of information on the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District (goldridgefire.org) and Yes on Measure E websites (friendsofgoldridgefire.org). Sadly, pancake breakfasts are unable to fix decades of neglect from the county.

We will enthusiastically vote for this measure, because the benefits of Measure E are among the highest priorities for people living in rural Sonoma County. Measure E would allow Gold Ridge Fire to hire paramedic-firefighters for every shift, invest in programs to reduce the threat of wildfire and support the critical volunteer base that is the surge force for major disasters and wildfires.

It is so challenging for young and working class people to live here, let alone practice the extensive training and answer emergency calls 24/7. So at 64 years old, Will is attending the fire academy to help protect our community. From firsthand experience with the department, we endorse Measure E as the best solution for fire protection and medical response that we can enact now.

WILL and MARYROSE HUTCHINSON

Sebastopol

Reckless conduct

EDITOR: In Rudolph Giuliani’s role as Donald Trump’s personal attorney, he is obligated to advance the interests of his client. So in his counterfeit capacity of directing foreign policy with Ukraine, he isn’t legally or ethically obligated to advance U.S. interests. Adding to the disturbing fact that Giuliani is woefully underqualified to skillfully navigate complicated foreign policy issues, he isn’t bound to prioritize our national interests. Giuliani hasn’t undergone Senate confirmation, thereby circumventing oversight by a co-equal branch of government. Not an advisable way to conduct foreign policy.

Trump proceeded heedless of the wealth of information and expertise regarding Ukraine available to him from career professionals. In fact, he vigorously sidestepped these men and women so he could instead advance his shady shoot-from-the-hip diplomacy. He appointed to crucial positions those with malleable morals willing to acquiesce to his selfish whims. The president’s obsession with his own interests was manifested in his assigning Giuliani and Gordon Sondland to handle Ukraine matters. Both men were hand-picked for their loyalty to Trump, not their diplomatic know-how.