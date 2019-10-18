Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Outage is better than fire

EDITOR: The power outage inconvenienced everyone, businesses and homes alike. I stayed up all night in my mountain home, worried, listening to winds roar like a fast train past my windows. This isn’t a popular thing to say, but I was relieved that the power was off.

The gusts seemed close to matching the gusts of 2017, and I, for one, feel certain the outage probably prevented a fire. Several compromised lines were found upon inspection prior to the return of power.

Is an outage inconvenient? You betcha. Does it hurt businesses? Absolutely. But there are 109 people no longer walking the planet who probably would have welcomed a power outage rather than to have lost their lives.

PG&E knows it has to do better. It knows the condition of its neglected and outdated lines and equipment. There is a learning curve; this is new territory for PG&E, too.

No one wants to experience a catastrophic fire. PG&E doesn’t want to cause one, and we don’t want to have to survive one. So if an outage will save lives, I’m on board. Everybody, just keep trying to do better.

V.E. LONG

Angwin

Save the garden

EDITOR: It would be wonderful if City Ventures would plan its housing development to include Ceres Community Garden in downtown Sebastopol (“Garden in jeopardy,” Oct. 7). The idea of having a garden that is near a bike path and near downtown is so important for quality of life. Should it be decided that the garden must be moved for more housing, then we know a downtown garden will not grace our path.

As an alternative, maybe City Ventures can buy Ceres land and pay for moving costs as a good trade for the extra houses it wants to build. In that event, I hope Ceres chooses land near downtown to give it a working garden for all to see that is close to walking and public transportation to enable the volunteers to more easily report to work.

Feeding fresh food to our neighbors who are struggling with illness is not something I hope we will take lightly.

Fingers crossed for an excellent outcome for all parties.

JAYNE ROSENBERG

Santa Rosa

Alternatives to SMART

EDITOR: I thought it was interesting that Supervisor Susan Gorin was quoted saying she didn’t think Sonoma Valley voters would approve the SMART tax extension because they aren’t served by the train (“County OKs SMART stop study for SR,” Oct. 11).

I feel compelled to point out that with only about 1,400 roundtrip riders a day, and with 760,000 citizens living in Sonoma and Marin counties, only one-sixth of 1% of the population is being served daily by the SMART train. I should also point out that, according to SMART’s estimates, a tax extension until 2059 will cost taxpayers $2.85 billion, or $7,698 per household.

I think there are much better uses for our tax dollars considering we have a homeless crisis, a huge unfunded pension liability, a huge road and infrastructure maintenance backlog and inadequate funding for fire safety.

KEN CHURCHILL

Santa Rosa

