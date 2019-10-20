Pearlstein: Taxing billionaires more will hurt the rest of us

For 40 years, the all-purpose elixir peddled by Republicans for any economic malady — declining competitiveness, financial crises, unemployment, stagnant wages, poverty, soaring costs of health care, housing and college education — has been some form of tax cut. We now see the result of that folly in a loophole-ridden tax system that distorts economic behavior, coddles the rich and can’t raise enough revenue to finance the government Americans want and need.

Now, progressive Democrats seem determined to make the same kind of mistake, with sweeping soak-the-rich tax plans designed to punish greed, break up the concentration of economic and political power and raise vast sums to guarantee day care, health care, college educations and jobs for all Americans.

The latest progressive tax manifesto comes from two Berkeley economists, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, who are also advisers to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. In “The Triumph of Injustice: How the Rich Dodge Taxes and How to Make Them Pay,” Saez and Zucman build on years of groundbreaking work assembling decades of tax data to document the dramatic rise in income inequality.

This latest work focuses on the decline in taxes paid by wealthy Americans, including the startling finding that the richest 400 taxpayers now pay less in taxes as a percentage of their income — 23% — than the middle and working classes.

To roll back this loss of progressivity, the economists propose steep increases in the corporate tax and the individual income tax for the wealthiest households, along with a new annual wealth tax for those with a net worth of more than $50 million. Those changes would bring the overall tax burden for the richest Americans back up to 60%, where it was in 1960 — a level, they argue, demanded both by economic justice and economic efficiency.

Saez and Zucman are respected economists who have produced a well-written, well-reasoned and thought-provoking book. The majority of tax experts and economists would endorse many of their proposals: an international treaty to shut down the use of tax havens by multinational corporations; stepped up auditing and enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service; equalizing tax rates for corporations and other businesses; equalizing tax rates for labor income (wages and salaries) and investment income (capital gains and dividends); “integrating” the corporate and individual income taxes by giving shareholders a tax credit for their share of corporate taxes paid. Given the Bush and Trump tax cuts, most would also agree that the rich need to pay more in taxes.

But some of their proposals push things too far, based on questionable assumptions and faulty logic.

The most obvious flaw — one that significantly affects all of their calculations and conclusions — is the assumption that any increase in the paper value of stocks or real estate that wealthy households own should be considered income in calculating their tax burden.

That may be the way the nation’s GDP accounts are calculated, but when thinking about the percentage of income individuals pay in taxes, it is simply misleading. The market price of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook stock might go up by a billion dollars in a year, but until he sells that stock for cash, that wealth shouldn’t be confused with income that can be used to buy a yacht or give to charity or pay his taxes. Yet it is on the basis of such unrealized paper profits that Saez and Zucman assert that the American tax system is no longer progressive. Not making that assumption, the Congressional Budget Office and the Tax Policy Center, among others, find that the tax system is still progressive, albeit less than it was and less than it should be.