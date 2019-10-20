Golis: Disaster preparedness? What could possibly go wrong?

In impoverished countries, people were sitting in the dark, while in California, the fifth largest economy on Earth, people were … sitting in the dark.

This month’s power outages, affecting millions of Californians, become the latest object lesson for a state that needs to recapture the meaning of stewardship. From public utilities to highway maintenance, from housing to public education, no one would accuse California of being overly concerned with its legacy to future generations.

The power was turned off because Pacific Gas and Electric Co. feared its transmission lines would cause wildfires when the wind blows. Since wind has been known to blow in California, we could wish that PG&E and the people in state government who regulate utilities could have done more to reduce the risk.

Having endured the hardships and the economic losses associated with one extended power outage, it’s not reassuring to note that fire season isn’t over, and early forecasts suggest more warm and windy weather could be ahead.

So the message is: Stay tuned.

Fortunately, in my own home, we’re prepared for whatever disaster comes our way.

Well, no. Unless you count a five-year-old supply of store-bought water in cheap plastic bottles and a couple of flashlights (wherever they are), I suspect we’re like most people, which is to say: pretending to be prepared.

This month’s blackout served as a test of what we might do in a more serious emergency — and we didn’t excel. Santa Rosa police reported 17 collisions involving cars and drivers unable to navigate intersections without functioning traffic lights.

It was no fun managing a loss of electricity for two days. (I began to twitch when my texts and emails were delayed.) What would people have done without water, natural gas, a roof over their heads, a food supply, a way to flush the toilet, an internet connection — or electricity? What if those conditions persisted for two weeks?

The first days of October brought other reminders of why we should be prepared for emergencies. The power blackout occurred almost two years to the day after the fires that destroyed 5,300 homes in Sonoma County. At the time, it was the worst wildfire disaster in state history.

Then last week came not one but two earthquakes in the Bay Area — with the second suspected of causing explosions at a Contra Costa County oil facility.

Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, which killed 63 people, collapsed a section of the Bay Bridge and caused damages estimated at $6 billion.

And Oct. 1 marked the 50th anniversary of two major quakes that struck Santa Rosa in 1969, causing damage that would change the face of the city’s downtown.

Over the years, scientists have learned more about earthquakes in California — but not enough to tell you whether there will be an earthquake tomorrow or the next day. On Thursday, state officials unveiled an alert system that can provide a few seconds to prepare — presumably enough time to “drop, cover and hold on.”

Buildings are safer now because laws have been passed to require stricter standards for new buildings and retrofitting of the old ones.