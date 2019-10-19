PD Editorial: America has lost its election referees

Russia’s success in influencing the 2016 election is emboldening further attempts to meddle here in 2020, and the front line of defense is broken.

Two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani were arrested for a scheme that allegedly involved funneling nearly half a million dollars in foreign donations to Republican campaigns and political action committees.

The Soviet-born Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman assisted Giuliani “in connection with his representation of President Trump,” according to their attorney, John Dowd — who previously represented Trump in the Robert Mueller inquiry.

But, according to the indictment against them, they were also trying “to advance their personal financial interests and the political interests of at least one Ukrainian government official with whom they were working.” That resulted in political contributions, including money from foreign nationals, to Republican campaigns and political action committees — sometimes disguising the source to evade campaign finance limits.

Interestingly, among their “personal financial interests” was a desire to get into the legal marijuana business. Two other men were indicted, including Andrey Kukushkin — an officer in a Sacramento cannabis dispensary. Kukushkin’s partner in that dispensary is Garib Karapetyan, who controls about a third of Sacramento’s dispensaries.

While these arrests are a good sign that the U.S. is trying to guard against such interference, there’s reason to doubt how prepared we actually are.

The Federal Elections Commission, which should be the first defense against election interference, is currently hampered because it lacks a quorum following the August resignation of Vice Chairman Matthew Petersen. His departure leaves only three members on what should be a six-member commission. They need four to have a quorum.

The lack of a quorum means that the commission cannot investigate complaints about campaign finance violations.

In theory this should be easy to fix. The president is supposed to appoint the commissioners, no more than three of whom may represent the same political party. Those appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

In practice, that usually has meant three Democrats and three Republicans serve on the commission. Even though there are now more independent voters (38%) than Democrats (31%) and Republicans (29%), they don’t often get appointed to the FEC.

And with all things partisan these days, filling the seats has devolved into squabbling. Republicans want to appoint six new commissioners while Democrats want to keep the commissioners currently serving (who are long past their original six-year terms) and appoint only three new ones. The impasse needs to end quickly lest election oversight be kneecapped during a presidential election year.

The FEC was created after Watergate to make sure Americans knew where political donations were coming from. It may be time to rethink the structure of the commission to ensure that it can function even when politicians get in the way.

FEC staff will continue to do the day-to-day work of accepting campaign filings and registering PACs, but without a full commission to make decisions, enforcement cannot happen.

The arrests of Giuliani’s associates showed that illegal election interference remains a threat. Guarding against it is essential to a functional democracy.

