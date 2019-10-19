Leonhardt: The Clinton legacy: Impeachment hurts the president

Conventional wisdom holds that the Republican Party suffered a big political penalty for impeaching Bill Clinton in 1998. But that’s not quite right. Republicans paid a modest, short-term penalty, while the costs to the Democratic Party appear to have been larger and longer-lasting.

This history has obvious relevance today. As in the 1990s, the economy is growing, yet many Americans are uncomfortable with the president’s behavior. And although the actions of Clinton and President Donald Trump are far from equivalent, there are similarities: Both men acted inappropriately (being dishonest under oath about an Oval Office affair with a 22-year-old subordinate; seeking foreign interference to benefit a reelection campaign), and most Americans disapprove of both forms of misbehavior.

Two decades ago, the Republicans’ decision to impeach Clinton focused the country’s attention on his behavior rather than on the economy or their own unpopular policies. The same dynamic could easily repeat itself in the coming months: Talking about Trump and Ukraine is certainly better for Democrats than talking about a ban on private health insurance.

Since House Democrats announced their impeachment inquiry three weeks ago, there has been a lot of hand-wringing about the potential downsides. But Democrats should move forward with confidence. They are doing the right thing on principle — as well as following the path that has the best chance of political success.

It’s worth taking a few minutes to look back at the Clinton case. House Republicans began impeachment proceedings in October 1998, a few weeks before midterm elections. Republicans expected to make major gains in those midterms, thanks partly to the scandal, and failed to do so. In response, Newt Gingrich, the speaker of the House, resigned, and the conventional wisdom was born.

But talk of impeachment probably wasn’t the main reason for the Republican disappointment. The economy was booming, and polls throughout 1998 showed a tight race, not a wave, as Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia has noted. On Election Day, Republicans did perfectly fine. They won the national popular vote and kept House control. Their Senate majority was unchanged.

Afterward, at the insistence of Tom DeLay, a Republican leader, the House impeached Clinton. Doing so ensured that the affair and his efforts to cover it up — like the angry “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky” line that he delivered with Al Gore by his side — dominated the news for months.

While the Senate acquitted Clinton, impeachment became its own stain on him, much worse than the vague “censure” many Democrats preferred. He was only the third president to endure an impeachment inquiry, ignominiously joining Andrew Johnson and Richard Nixon. Impeachment, as schoolchildren learn, is what happens when a president behaves very badly.

Americans continued to approve of Clinton’s job performance, polls showed, but many also said they disapproved of him personally. The discomfort helped define the 2000 presidential race, in the views of both Gore’s campaign and George W. Bush’s.

Bush made it his mantra to “restore honor and dignity” to the White House. Gore chose Joe Lieberman, arguably Clinton’s highest-profile Democratic critic, as a running mate. “Everybody who said the economy was so good, you should just run on Clinton’s record — they weren’t sitting in focus groups in swing states, listening to these swing voters who were concerned there would be a continuation” of unethical behavior, Tad Devine, a Gore adviser, recently said to the Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein.