The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Where’s the non-GMO, lactose-free, low-fat, fair-market, sustainably raised, humanely slaughtered, gluten-free beef?”
KATE McDOUGALL, Santa Rosa
“I just got a 1.6% raise in my Social Security. Let’s celebrate — extra ketchup, please.”
JON YATABE, Bodega Bay
“Do you think you’ll be nicer and smile more when you’re making $15 an hour, honey?”
RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa
“What do you mean no early-bird special?”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“The electricity is going off any second now. Then I get this free. Isn’t that right?”
JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga