The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Where’s the non-GMO, lactose-free, low-fat, fair-market, sustainably raised, humanely slaughtered, gluten-free beef?”

KATE McDOUGALL, Santa Rosa

“I just got a 1.6% raise in my Social Security. Let’s celebrate — extra ketchup, please.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Do you think you’ll be nicer and smile more when you’re making $15 an hour, honey?”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“What do you mean no early-bird special?”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“The electricity is going off any second now. Then I get this free. Isn’t that right?”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga