Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for a change

EDITOR: It appears that the history of law and jurisprudence in our nation is now distilled into a single two-letter word followed by a question mark: So? That seems to be the essence of Donald Trump’s defense in response to the myriad credible charges leveled against him in his almost three very long years in office. I only hope that in coming weeks Republican members of the Senate are able to locate their long-missing spines and help vote this guy off the island. I am truly weary of the spectacle.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Were local officials MIA?

EDITOR: Your report that local officials were blasting PG&E on shortcomings in the execution of the recent blackout had, I think, a huge omission (“PG&E gets earful over blackout plan,” Oct. 20). You reported that officials were unhappy with the accuracy of PG&E information and with P&E’s seemingly guarded attitude. The implication was that PG&E could have made this much easier on everyone. Maybe so. Maybe not.

But our local officials haven’t distinguished themselves either. Why did Santa Rosa and Sonoma County officials put forth so little effort to make the blackouts easier for residents?

Something as basic as directing traffic at major intersections would have had a big impact on reducing the terrible traffic congestion. Were our officials too busy to consider this step and others?

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Campers pose no danger

EDITOR: I rode my bike down the Joe Rodota Trail through the campers near Stony Point Road. Friends had suggested I not go there or be prepared for the consequences. After working with the homeless for several years, I realize things can go wrong, but I have never considered them dangerous.

This was the case on my ride. People trying to arrange their belongings in an overnight camping tent are bound to have some problems. They just need to stay a few feet off the trail, and somebody needs to provide garbage cans and some way to manage waste.

Closing the trail is just dumb and unnecessary.

God forbid we should have to get this close to people who are on serious hard times.

PETER HENRIKSEN

Occidental

SMART: Too costly

EDITOR: I’m happy that Terilynn Mitchell is having a positive, luxurious experience commuting on the SMART train (“It feels smart to me,” Letters, Sunday). I personally haven’t heard or read anyone disparaging how nice it is. My issue is that it is consuming an extraordinary amount of funds to provide services — luxurious though they are — to remarkably few people.

According to SMART’s 2018 financials, the fare riders pay provides about a tenth of the actual operating revenue of the system, leaving taxpayers to pick up about $40 million of the tab. Now, granted, public transit loses money, but this is an extraordinary amount. To put it in perspective, my napkin math says that we taxpayers shell out over $100,000 a day so that approximately 1,000 riders get their convenient, luxurious ride. That’s $100 per rider per day. We could literally Uber them cheaper.

I can’t take SMART to work; neither can the vast majority of Sonoma or Marin county residents. Yet we must pay $100,000 for those who can enjoy the ride. It seems to me we can find a better use of the public’s funds.