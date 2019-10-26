Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

October 26, 2019, 12:09AM

Time for a change

EDITOR: It appears that the history of law and jurisprudence in our nation is now distilled into a single two-letter word followed by a question mark: So? That seems to be the essence of Donald Trump’s defense in response to the myriad credible charges leveled against him in his almost three very long years in office. I only hope that in coming weeks Republican members of the Senate are able to locate their long-missing spines and help vote this guy off the island. I am truly weary of the spectacle.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Were local officials MIA?

EDITOR: Your report that local officials were blasting PG&E on shortcomings in the execution of the recent blackout had, I think, a huge omission (“PG&E gets earful over blackout plan,” Oct. 20). You reported that officials were unhappy with the accuracy of PG&E information and with P&E’s seemingly guarded attitude. The implication was that PG&E could have made this much easier on everyone. Maybe so. Maybe not.

But our local officials haven’t distinguished themselves either. Why did Santa Rosa and Sonoma County officials put forth so little effort to make the blackouts easier for residents?

Something as basic as directing traffic at major intersections would have had a big impact on reducing the terrible traffic congestion. Were our officials too busy to consider this step and others?

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Campers pose no danger

EDITOR: I rode my bike down the Joe Rodota Trail through the campers near Stony Point Road. Friends had suggested I not go there or be prepared for the consequences. After working with the homeless for several years, I realize things can go wrong, but I have never considered them dangerous.

This was the case on my ride. People trying to arrange their belongings in an overnight camping tent are bound to have some problems. They just need to stay a few feet off the trail, and somebody needs to provide garbage cans and some way to manage waste.

Closing the trail is just dumb and unnecessary.

God forbid we should have to get this close to people who are on serious hard times.

PETER HENRIKSEN

Occidental

SMART: Too costly

EDITOR: I’m happy that Terilynn Mitchell is having a positive, luxurious experience commuting on the SMART train (“It feels smart to me,” Letters, Sunday). I personally haven’t heard or read anyone disparaging how nice it is. My issue is that it is consuming an extraordinary amount of funds to provide services — luxurious though they are — to remarkably few people.

According to SMART’s 2018 financials, the fare riders pay provides about a tenth of the actual operating revenue of the system, leaving taxpayers to pick up about $40 million of the tab. Now, granted, public transit loses money, but this is an extraordinary amount. To put it in perspective, my napkin math says that we taxpayers shell out over $100,000 a day so that approximately 1,000 riders get their convenient, luxurious ride. That’s $100 per rider per day. We could literally Uber them cheaper.

I can’t take SMART to work; neither can the vast majority of Sonoma or Marin county residents. Yet we must pay $100,000 for those who can enjoy the ride. It seems to me we can find a better use of the public’s funds.

SAM WALLIS

Sebastopol

Wrong spot for gas

EDITOR: I am writing to oppose the gas station/car wash proposed for Llano Road at Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. This isn’t the place to put a gas station, and we don’t need one there. There’s a Chevron a mile down the road.

The site borders the Laguna de Santa Rosa, an important ecosystem for the human and non-human communities. A gas station here would have negative consequences for all.

I and many others regularly enjoy use of the Joe Rodota Trail, which crosses Llano near this intersection. Even early Sunday morning, I often have to stop and wait for several passing vehicles before I can cross. Surely the proposed complex would increase traffic, further disrupt trail users and could be dangerous.

Lastly, weekday afternoons around 4 p.m. the Llano Road stoplight backup for traffic heading east on Highway 12 is 5-10 minutes long. It’s backed up heading west at other times. This clearly isn’t an area that can afford the impact of more traffic.

There are plenty of gas stations in the area. There aren’t plenty of nature trails along the Laguna. Please help protect this one.

DIANA BADGER

Sebastopol

Utilities should be public

EDITOR: PG&E is in a tough spot. In retrospect, it could and should have spent more attention and money on repair and modernization of its equipment. It’s similar to our state and national governments ignoring our infrastructure. It’s just not sexy.

PG&E is owned by shareholders and hedge funds. When PG&E’s top managers and board sit down to allocate money for infrastructure upgrades, they also have to consider the share price and the amount of money to give their stakeholders.

It is a legal precedent that shareholders shall be given preference over the greater good (Reference Ford vs. Dodge Brothers.)

PG&E is a monopoly and should be owned by all the people (like Cal Fire or Caltrans or water districts). Someone needs to represent the greater good.

STEVE CARTER

Santa Rosa

