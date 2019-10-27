Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Why not a camp?

EDITOR: I’m flummoxed. I carefully read the article about the homeless on the Joe Rodota Trail (“Homeless camping swells along SR path,” Oct. 20). I’m sure the idea of finding a piece of property on city or county land close to transportation (and even the bike trail), where there is electricity and water, and installing campground-like necessities for the homeless, is neither an original idea nor initially ill-conceived.

My question is, why is it a bad idea? Please tell me, government people, why won’t you consider this?

It can’t be a serious NIMBY issue if the land is between communities in industrial areas. Given all the money thrown at clearing out and cleaning up the squatters over and over again, how can it be so expensive to have a site where costs consist of sanitation, security, water and power? Are “campgrounds” really that expensive to maintain, especially if it finds a reasonable solution to such a serious and inhumane problem?

What is it that I’m not getting about why none of you will talk about this? Please tell me why this isn’t feasible, so many of us can let go of the idea or advocate for it. Is this idea really so dumb, so much more expensive then what has been done so far?

CLAUDIA ZBINDEN

Santa Rosa

A lack of integrity

EDITOR: My Veterans Choice card is dated January 2015, before Donald Trump announced his candidacy. Trump says he came up with the idea and got the choice program passed, but facts don’t change for his convenience. Saying he is “bringing our troops home,” doesn’t change the fact that most troops in Syria are being redeployed to other areas in the Middle East. Does a president who deceives Americans about our troops and veterans deserve to be reelected?

Ivanka and Jared Kushner have no domestic nor international political experience, yet they are White House advisers. Donald Trump, Jr. condemns nepotism by others. Eric Trump, son of the hotelier in chief, told Fox News the idea of political families enriching themselves while in office is sickening.

After Republicans forced Trump to change venues, he said he pulled his Doral resort from hosting next year’s G-7 gathering because of “crazy” Democrat and media complaints. Mick Mulvany said now that Doral is out of the running, they will begin vetting alternative sites. If a list of alternate sites actually existed, wouldn’t it be easier to choose the runner-up?

Truth, honesty, integrity are sooo PC, and Trump will have none of that.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

California gas prices

EDITOR: California’s exorbitant gas prices are indefensible. We just returned from a trip in which we drove in five New England states and New York. We never paid more than $2.69 per gallon, and we paid as little as $2.39 on several occasions. What’s more, the roads in that part of our country — mostly rural and not toll roads — are in considerably better condition than ours.

While it’s true that these are smaller states with substantially fewer miles of roads to maintain, this fact is offset by the severity and length of their winters and the impact of that weather on their roads and highways. There are many putative reasons for California’s higher gas prices, but none of them passes muster.