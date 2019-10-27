Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

October 27, 2019, 12:15AM
Why not a camp?

EDITOR: I’m flummoxed. I carefully read the article about the homeless on the Joe Rodota Trail (“Homeless camping swells along SR path,” Oct. 20). I’m sure the idea of finding a piece of property on city or county land close to transportation (and even the bike trail), where there is electricity and water, and installing campground-like necessities for the homeless, is neither an original idea nor initially ill-conceived.

My question is, why is it a bad idea? Please tell me, government people, why won’t you consider this?

It can’t be a serious NIMBY issue if the land is between communities in industrial areas. Given all the money thrown at clearing out and cleaning up the squatters over and over again, how can it be so expensive to have a site where costs consist of sanitation, security, water and power? Are “campgrounds” really that expensive to maintain, especially if it finds a reasonable solution to such a serious and inhumane problem?

What is it that I’m not getting about why none of you will talk about this? Please tell me why this isn’t feasible, so many of us can let go of the idea or advocate for it. Is this idea really so dumb, so much more expensive then what has been done so far?

CLAUDIA ZBINDEN

Santa Rosa

A lack of integrity

EDITOR: My Veterans Choice card is dated January 2015, before Donald Trump announced his candidacy. Trump says he came up with the idea and got the choice program passed, but facts don’t change for his convenience. Saying he is “bringing our troops home,” doesn’t change the fact that most troops in Syria are being redeployed to other areas in the Middle East. Does a president who deceives Americans about our troops and veterans deserve to be reelected?

Ivanka and Jared Kushner have no domestic nor international political experience, yet they are White House advisers. Donald Trump, Jr. condemns nepotism by others. Eric Trump, son of the hotelier in chief, told Fox News the idea of political families enriching themselves while in office is sickening.

After Republicans forced Trump to change venues, he said he pulled his Doral resort from hosting next year’s G-7 gathering because of “crazy” Democrat and media complaints. Mick Mulvany said now that Doral is out of the running, they will begin vetting alternative sites. If a list of alternate sites actually existed, wouldn’t it be easier to choose the runner-up?

Truth, honesty, integrity are sooo PC, and Trump will have none of that.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

California gas prices

EDITOR: California’s exorbitant gas prices are indefensible. We just returned from a trip in which we drove in five New England states and New York. We never paid more than $2.69 per gallon, and we paid as little as $2.39 on several occasions. What’s more, the roads in that part of our country — mostly rural and not toll roads — are in considerably better condition than ours.

While it’s true that these are smaller states with substantially fewer miles of roads to maintain, this fact is offset by the severity and length of their winters and the impact of that weather on their roads and highways. There are many putative reasons for California’s higher gas prices, but none of them passes muster.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Widespread failures

EDITOR: Although everyone is disappointed in PG&E’s failure to manage the planned outage, I’m more concerned about performance by all parties.

Marybel Batjer, the president of the California Public Utilities Commission said she was “absolutely astounded” by what she thought were simple preparedness steps the utility could have taken.

If this had been a real disaster, not only did PG&E spectacularly fail, but so did AT&T, Comcast and many other downstream service providers. Everyone knew PG&E was going to turn off the power, but 911 calls via mobile phones didn’t work, emergency service providers didn’t or couldn’t get updates, etc. This planned outage showed several things:

PG&E has no viable disaster recovery plan.

Other providers (AT&T, Comcast, etc.) also failed to prove that they have viable disaster recovery plans.

San Leandro Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said, “We expect to have full generator functionality for public safety buildings, although some city services may be affected or delayed.” This is San Leandro. What about smaller communities (Lagunitas, Forest Knolls and the like) whose emergency services and response times to emergencies may have been impacted?

PG&E continues to fail by catering to equity and debt holders, rather than ratepayers.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Trump and Evangelicals

EDITOR: I was watching MSNBC, and someone wondered if evangelicals could accept Donald Trump’s swearing. Really?

Trump is a liar. So many lies. He even lies when the truth is OK. Trump is a cheat. All the unpaid contractors, Trump University, and we’ll see about his taxes. Trump is a loser. He lost his inheritance, he lost his casinos, he’s lost respect for the office of the president, he’s losing most of the lawsuits against him, and now he’s losing support from GOP elected officials. Trump is a quitter. He quit the Trans-Pacific Partnership, NAFTA, the Iran deal, the Paris accord and maybe NATO sometime soon.

Anyone can be a quitter. It takes work to be a uniter. Trump doesn’t work. And Trump is obviously the swamp. His administration, and his Cabinet appointees are neck deep in graft, corruption, obstruction of justice by coercion or duress, emolluments infractions and presidential malfeasance.

Since evangelicals have accepted all this, what the hell is wrong with swearing?

BART BURR

Guerneville

