McManus: Romney’s bold, crucial step

Pierre Delecto might save the republic yet.

Ever since Mitt Romney was elected to the U.S. Senate a year ago, he wrestled with his scratchy, uncomfortable role as a NeverTrump Republican in Donald Trump’s Washington.

Even before he was sworn in, the senator from Utah published an op-ed decrying the president’s “shortfall” in character, but promising to work with him on policy.

“The president has not risen to the mantle of the office,” Romney fretted.

It got worse from there.

In a polarized, election-year Congress, Romney found few opportunities for the bipartisan legislating he’d hoped to do.

Instead, he watched Trump’s presidency descend into crisis, with a chaotic White House, a special counsel’s report that left Romney “sickened” and investigations that barreled toward impeachment.

For months, the new senator said little. He tried to navigate a painfully narrow line between loyalty to his party’s conservative program and alarm at the president’s misrule. He set up a private Twitter account under a silly name, “Pierre Delecto,” to blow off steam, take covert shots at Trump allies and - even more foolishly - defend Sen. Mitt Romney.

But two events pushed Delecto — sorry, Romney — off his self-imposed edge.

One was Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria, an action Romney called “a bloodstain on the annals of American history.”

The other was the discovery that Trump had pressured Ukraine, an embattled recipient of U.S. military aid, to investigate Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Most Republicans found a hundred ways to excuse Trump’s well-documented demand of Ukraine’s president: “I would like you to do us a favor.”

Not Romney. To him, the conversation was “deeply troubling,” and Trump’s subsequent proposal that China should investigate Biden was “appalling.”

To Romney, the entire exchange appeared illegal, even before Tuesday’s testimony by former Ambassador William Taylor provided compelling evidence of a quid pro quo.

“We certainly can’t have presidents asking foreign countries to provide something of political value,” he told Axios reporter Mike Allen on HBO. “That is, after all, against the law.”

And that has led Romney to declare that he now considers himself a potential juror in Trump’s impeachment trial, with a duty to “make an assessment consistent with the law and the Constitution,” and that he hopes other GOP senators will join him in his increasingly vocal dissent.

“I do think people will view this as an inflection point in history,” he told McKay Coppins of the Atlantic. “I hope that what I’m doing will open the way for people to take a different path.”

That’s a dangerous thing to say. Until now, Trump and his defenders have succeeded in keeping all but a few Republicans unified behind defensive talking points: The charges are spurious. The investigation is partisan. Impeachment is (in Trump’s oxymoronic telling) “unconstitutional.”

Romney, the Republicans’ 2012 presidential nominee, has rejected those arguments. So, in a quieter and more tentative way, has a second GOP senator, Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Equally important, they have — as Romney suggested — opened the way for more Republicans to break with the president. If a third, fourth and fifth senator dissent from the White House line, they will no longer be alone.