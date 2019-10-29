Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Housing the homeless

EDITOR: The homeless situation is extremely complicated, with no easy one-step solution. I think in the interim one possible solution would be to open up a section of the fairgrounds, the Veterans Building or the site across from the fairgrounds where used cars are sold as a temporary shelter.

Have the Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office set up a substation on site as well as mental health, medical and dental facilities. Require everyone to register, maybe even establish small sections with block captains who can serve as liaisons and monitors to help enforce rules and sanitation requirements. The fact that these facilities have bathrooms, showers and trash service alone would make them an improvement over the status quo.

The one thing that I see as a major challenge is the fact that a small percentage of our homeless population is suffering from extreme mental illness issues, and they are currently or permanently incapable of navigating society on their own.

Places like the Sonoma Developmental Center and the Chanate Road hospital site seem like areas we should be reopening to house these individuals. But that is a whole other can of worms we as a society need to work on.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

This is winning?

EDITOR: Market flat, and volatile. Drop in retail sales. Softer business spending. Slowdown in job growth. Gas prices approaching record highs. No steel jobs. No coal jobs. National budget deficit back up over $1 trillion. Are we talking about a Democratic administration? Of course not. It’s the record for the current occupant of the White House. I don’t think I can take any more of his “winning.”

Donald Trump apparently is too busy squabbling with people and talking to foreign countries about election interference to properly do the job for which he was elected. It’s as if he wants impeachment to distract us from all this ineptitude.

It’s the guy behind the curtain, folks. Three years have clearly defined the character of this individual. He never had the capacity to make America great, or anything else. He’s just a silly man with a Napoleon complex, and we gave him the passcodes. I hope the right has seen enough. More than that, I hope the left shows up to clean house. This is getting annoying, if not laughable.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Make utilities public

EDITOR: Utilities such as gas, electricity and water should be publicly owned and managed the same way as police and fire departments. Public ownership and maintenance would eliminate or minimize massive power outages and fires resulting from electric sparks or gas leaks. PG&E should be owned and managed by the people just like our excellent fire departments are.

C.B. LISTA

Santa Rosa

Addressing homelessness

EDITOR: It’s hard to argue with any of Jason Young’s points (“A false choice,” Letters, Thursday), but he stopped just short of suggesting any possible solutions to the growing encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail.

Everyone knows the encampment is unsustainable, and we need to admit that a more permanent solution is required. I’ve heard suggestions of land that could be offered, with restrooms and bathing facilities to allow people some basic dignity while we as a community (including homeless people) come together to discuss longer-term solutions. The point is we have to actually put this issue on the agenda and have a serious discussion, rather than police “sweeps,” as Young so rightly decries.

Communities across the country are wrestling with the scourge of homelessness. Its causes include growing income equality, lack of sufficient funding for social services (including job identification and creation) and just a basic lack of vision. Perhaps those who benefit financially by doing business in this very rich county might suggest ways to address the problems, if you get my point.

Enough with kicking the can down the road.

RICHARD HERBERT

Sebastopol

Blame lines, not winds

EDITOR: There are no bad winds, only poor power lines and untrimmed trees. Even after the Davey Tree trimmers came through our area twice, many trees have power lines running between full branches. Along with breaking up PG&E, all new tract homes in these high-risk areas should have underground wiring installed at the time of construction.

Also, why doesn’t Sonoma County have any brush control regulations?

JORDON BERKOVE

Forestville

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.