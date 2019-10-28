Monday’s Letters to the Editor

GOP’s fake protests

EDITOR: Republican congressmen stormed a hearing where a well-regarded Pentagon official was testifying regarding the Ukraine affair. Republicans claim it’s due to the lack of transparency shown on the part of Democrats holding the hearings. Republicans are in those hearings. They aren’t talking because they can’t repudiate the reputations of the individuals testifying.

Attorney General William Bar was provided with multiple complaints regarding Donald Trump’s corrupt intent in Ukraine. Barr attempted to sweep those legitimate and disturbing complaints under the rug, all while scurrying about the world looking for any foreign government willing to help him investigate conspiracy theories that were debunked ages ago.

Barr’s refusal to investigate those complaints led the whistleblower to Congress. Congress is conducting the investigation outside the public purview, just as Barr would have done had he chosen to do his job. Republican lawmakers storming those hearings is just another pathetic attempt to draw attention away from the obvious — the president of the United States is a crook.

If you think otherwise, then try watching something other than “Fox and Friends,” where the real “fake news” is generated.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Forcing upgrades

EDITOR: Ten years of blackouts before PG&E can fix the problems that it designed and implemented? Here’s how to get that schedule compressed in a hurry: inform PG&E that there will be no executive bonus payments, no dividend payments and no rate increase of any kind until an independent review confirms that the system is once again operable.

Time to take the gloves off.

EVERETT WILLIAM VAN GURP

Santa Rosa

National nightmares

EDITOR: Regarding Gerald Ford’s observation when Richard Nixon resigned — “Our long national nightmare is over” (“Ford’s observation,” Letters, Wednesday) — that is exactly how I felt, along with almost 63 million other voters, on Jan. 20, 2017 after eight long years of a declining America.

MICHAEL GEORGE

Santa Rosa

Ensuring fire protection

EDITOR: Residents of four west county fire districts have the opportunity to support their volunteer fire departments by passing parcel tax measures that will assure more adequate and reliable fire protection. The measures are: C for Occidental, D for Bodega Bay, E for Gold Ridge and F for Graton.

These districts have relied almost entirely on volunteer staffing. It’s heartening that so many of our neighbors are willing to contribute this kind of time, energy and exposure to risk to serve our communities. They provide the rest of us with fire protection and emergency response services.

But in recent years the number of emergency calls has increased and the pool of volunteers has decreased. Unfortunately, the ongoing ability of all-volunteer fire departments to provide adequate coverage is coming to an end. These districts need additional funding to maintain their facilities and training and to hire some paid staffing. But most of their services will continue to be provided by volunteers. This will mean shorter response times and sufficient resources, which will save lives and property.

Given the horrific disasters that we’ve seen in California during recent years, the fire threat is real and growing. I urge west county residents to support our firefighters and emergency responders by passing these measures in our communities.