Skelton: Newsom steers state to the left

California state government just became even more leftist, as hard as that might be for some to envision. But it’s indisputable after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s action on 1,042 legislative bills.

One result is that the state seized more control over people’s lives, placing more restrictions on their behavior.

For example, Newsom signed legislation forbidding people from smoking or vaping at state beaches or state parks. Millions of cigarette butts clutter beaches, backers argued. And discarded cigarettes ignite mountain wildfires.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed similar bills three times.

“If people can’t smoke even on a deserted beach, where can they?” Brown asked in one veto message. “There must be some limit to the coercive power of government.”

This is another law that won’t really be enforced — like last year’s banning of unrequested plastic straws in restaurants.

Newsom and the Legislature just added some more bans. Other examples:

Hotels must stop providing tiny plastic shampoo bottles starting in 2023. We’ll all need a new supply source for our travel kits.

Fur trapping for animal pelts was outlawed. That’s fine. But also banned was the manufacture or sale of new fur products, such as coats and shawls. What’s next? Leather chairs? Baseballs?

Circuses were prohibited from using elephants, lions and other trained animals in their shows. There goes the circus.

Brown had a libertarian bent and a refined political sense. He instinctively knew how far voters could be pushed before they rebelled.

By one count, Newsom signed into law 69 legislative proposals Brown had vetoed.

Newsom is arguably the most liberal California governor ever, at least since Pat Brown in the ‘60s.

Citizens get the government they elect. And last year they elected an unabashed liberal as governor, plus a Legislature with a Democratic supermajority led by lefties. Given the one-party control, it shouldn’t be any surprise that the state Capitol produced a liberal product.

Some examples:

The ‘gig’ law: This was probably the biggest bill of the year, a gift to organized labor. It reclassifies up to 1 million workers as company employees rather than independent contractors, making them recruiting targets for unions.

The change will benefit some workers, such as Uber drivers; they’ll be eligible for company benefits. But it’s bad for others, such as rig-owning independent truckers and psychotherapists; they savor setting their own work hours.

Many will try to get exempted from the law when the Legislature reconvenes in January. And ride-share companies have pledged a hefty $90 million to try to repeal the law on next year’s presidential election ballot. So this story hasn’t ended yet.

Guns: Newsom tightened up California’s toughest-in-the-nation gun control laws even more.

One good signing: A bill eliminating ghost guns, which are homemade, unregistered and untraceable. Dangerous dudes have been avoiding background checks by ordering gun parts online and assembling the weapons themselves.

The new law will require a background check for purchase of the firearm’s essential part: the lower receiver that other gun parts are attached to. The chief flaw: The bill won’t take effect until mid-2024.

Two other practical gun bills Newsom signed will expand California’s “red flag” law. Under it, a law enforcement official or immediate family member can ask a judge to issue a gun violence restraining order if the gun owner is feared to be a danger to himself or others. If the order is issued, the gun owner’s weapons are seized for up to a year.