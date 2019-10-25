PD Editorial: Sonoma County fights another wildfire

Yet again, wind-whipped flames drove thousands of Sonoma County residents from their homes in the middle of the night.

On Thursday afternoon, with large sections of the Alexander Valley, including the whole town of Geyserville, evacuated, and thick smoke hanging over the Mayacamas, questions about the Kincade fire outnumber answers.

We know the fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Geysers, the world’s largest geothermal power production facility and a primary supplier of electricity for the North Bay.

We don’t yet know what caused the fire, which quickly spread across 15 square miles, or whether it started in one of the areas where PG&E had shut off electricity earlier in the day as a precaution against power lines igniting a wildfire.

Calpine, which operates 13 power plants at The Geysers, says its transmission lines had been de-energized before the fire. However, a Calpine spokesman said, other companies have power lines in the area, and, according to news accounts, PG&E notified state officials Thursday that one of its transmission lines in the area malfunctioned.

Photos and video show burned homes, but it’s unknown how many were damaged or destroyed. No casualties have been reported.

The Kincade fire is the biggest test of emergency warning systems since the county failed to notify thousands of people living in the path of the October 2017 firestorm, which destroyed more than 5,300 homes and killed 24 people in Sonoma County.

The Sheriff’s Office delivered the first evacuation order about an hour after the fire started, using Amber alert-style warnings aimed at all cellphones in the affected area — a system that inexplicably wasn’t utilized two years ago — as well as opt-in Nixle and SoCo alerts.

With power shut down in much of the fire zone, electronic alerts could only reach people whose cellphones and computers were charged. So sheriff’s deputies also went door-to-door and used new hi-lo sirens to warn people.

Notification is one half of the advance-warning equation. The other is whether people comply with evacuation orders, allowing emergency personnel to concentrate on the fire.

As always, some insisted on staying put. However, most people appeared to be making the wise choice and leaving. Many arriving at evacuation centers confirmed that they received a cellphone alert or an in-person warning from a sheriff’s deputy or a neighbor.

“I’ve never seen our folks so tight and so prepared,” said Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes the Kincade fire area as well as much of the territory that burned two years ago. Then, Gore conceded that the county was “grossly underprepared.”

The county’s initial response appeared to be sharper this time, with strike teams on duty before the fire broke out and a faster, smoother flow of information allowing residents to safely evacuate. But an objective assessment of the emergency warning system, including fire-detection cameras, the pre-emptive power outage and other changes since the 2017 fires will have to wait until the Kincade fire is extinguished.

We do know this: More tests are coming. High temperatures and dry winds are in the forecast again this weekend, probably accompanied by another round of precautionary power outages across the Bay Area. Please be prepared.

In the meantime, it’s never too soon to salute the selfless efforts of the 500-plus firefighters and other first responders working round the clock to protect homes and save lives.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.