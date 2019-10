The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Deplorable. Now we’re going to need a bigger basket.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Been there, done that.”

ALAN MURAKAMI, Sebastopol

“Maybe … nah, this chair is too comfortable.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Alex, I’d like ‘Could have been a contender’ for $2,020.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“What a colossal waste of time. Russia will just throw the election to Trump anyway.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Amateur hour.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma