PD Editorial: Does President Trump want kids to go hungry?

The Trump administration is reconsidering its eagerness to play the role of Mr. Bumble, the pompous workhouse official in the Charles Dickens novel who was offended by young Oliver Twist’s mealtime request: “Please, sir, I want some more.” Letting children and families go hungry isn’t terribly popular.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended until this coming Friday the period for public comment on its Dickensian proposal to restrict access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly called food stamps) and to free and reduced-price lunches for schoolchildren. Forty-one percent of Sonoma County students qualify for those lunches.

This is the third time that the Trump administration has tried to cut SNAP. The latest proposal would rescind a rule that allows states to award SNAP and free and reduced-price lunches to families who qualify for other anti-poverty programs.

There’s actually some reasonable argument behind that move. The maximum income for SNAP eligibility is 130% of the federal poverty level. But some of the other assistance programs allow income up to 200%. As a result, some people in the gap get SNAP even though technically they shouldn’t.

For the worst misers on the right, that’s a “loophole” that needs closing because people who aren’t quite poor enough are getting food.

For humans with some compassion in their hearts, the system makes sense even if it’s a little loose around the edge. These aren’t wealthy people. Many of them wind up qualifying for assistance once they go through the trouble of reapplying. What the change really will do is create a ton more paperwork, increase administrative costs and let more hungry Americans slip through the cracks.

A revised USDA analysis shows that the new eligibility thresholds would affect 3 million SNAP beneficiaries and 982,000 children who receive school lunches.

The changes would save the federal government $90 million a year, or about one ten-thousandth of the annual borrowing for projected federal budget deficits.

Saving money is not the cutbacks’ primary aim, of course. The main goal is to shrink programs that the well-fed Mr. Bumbles in Washington, D.C. believe are wasteful and encourage dependency on public assistance.

Abuse in the SNAP program is rare, and cheats are rarer still in school lunch lines. The cold reality is that poor people buy groceries with what little money is left over after paying expenses that cannot be deferred, such as rent, utilities and transportation to work. The SNAP program ensures that 30,000 Sonoma County residents, and 40 million people nationwide, can put nutritious food on the table.

Meanwhile, free and reduced-price school lunches are guarantee that children eat at least one balanced meal a day. The results include improved academic achievement and fewer behavior problems.

With the extension for comments, time remains for all Americans to tell the Trump administration that feeding children and low-income Americans is what a compassionate nation does.

Let the Mr. Bumbles know what you think online at regulations.gov. or mail comments to the Food and Nutrition Service, USDA, 3101 Park Center Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22302. Comments can be sent via email to SNAPPDRules@USDA.gov. The email subject line should include Docket ID No. [FNS-2018-0037], “revision of categorical eligibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.”

