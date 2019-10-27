Close to Home: The homeless deserve a place to stay

The most common question asked by homeless people is: “Where can I go?” That Santa Rosa and Sonoma County cannot answer that simple question is indefensible. The minimum answer should be some publicly owned parcels where garbage, sanitation, site supervision and running water are provided. The folks who pitch their tents there could know they won’t be rousted by the police.

It is an insane notion that homeless people will just evaporate after police move them from one spot to another. Equally insane is the idea that bodily functions will stop because we don’t want creeks or drainages fouled. When local governments fail in designating a few safe, sanitary places where homeless people can live, those elected folks are denying the clear facts that homelessness exist and their bodies function the same as the rest of us.

Two other obvious fictions government would like us to believe, as believing means we don’t have to acknowledge the inhumanity of current policies: First, we will provide conventional housing for all those who are presently homeless; and second, 1,000 shelter beds can handle 3,000 homeless people.

The April 2019 homelessness report by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute states: “To provide a scale of the resources necessary to end homelessness under current methods of building and providing services, a simplified calculation shows that $12.7 billion would be required to create a new unit of permanent housing (at $450,000 per unit) for each of the 28,200 people experiencing homelessness identified in PIT counts. Providing services (at $25,000 per person per year) to half of that population over 10 years would require an additional $3.5 billion.”

About 10% of the Bay Area’s homeless population lives in Sonoma County. So, it will require roughly $1.2 billion to solve our problem under current methods of building and providing services.

Let’s face the fact: We’re not going to spend $1.2 billion to house Sonoma County’s homeless.We’ve been telling ourselves for 20 years that we will provide housing and services to the homeless. The problem has gotten steadily worse during that time. Folly is continuing to believe a fiction mainly because it is more palatable than the truth. We don’t like thinking of ourselves as cruel or uncaring, so we believe a falsehood instead.

Despite solid evidence to the contrary, many believe it’s more expensive to shelter the homeless than to ignore them. In fact, the cost associated with random homeless camping is vastly higher. Ignoring the homeless cost $3,000 per head per month 10 years ago, according to the Economic Roundtable report “Where We Sleep.” Anyone believe it has gotten cheaper? Accordingly, it is costing us at least $6 million per month now, mainly in medical and court system expenses, to leave the 2,000 presently unsheltered homeless on the streets.

Finally, a decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, filed Sept. 4, 2018, barred local government from prosecuting people for sleeping outside on public property when those people have no home or other shelter to go to. The city and county ignore this reality while making believe the tremendous inhumanity, cost and negative impacts on neighborhoods of the present failure to act don’t exist.

The question “Where can I go?” needs to be answered by the city of Santa Rosa and the Board of Supervisors. Should they do nothing else, at least designate a few publicly owned and supervised parcels where the homeless can pitch a tent without fear of the police forcing them to leave.

Ernie Carpenter of Sebastopol is a former Sonoma County supervisor, and Alan Strachan of Santa Rosa is a former director of Social Advocates for Youth.

