Sweeney: There’s one thing to do after an evacuation order: Leave

Waiting for a red light to change, I glanced into a window and saw people eating at Luigi’s. Another small group was having a meal at Thai Pot, two doors down in the shopping center at Fulton Road and West Third Street in Santa Rosa.

It was, for an instant, an ordinary Saturday evening.

Then, as if someone flicked a switch, the lights were gone — in the restaurants, at the intersection and in hundreds of nearby homes.

Finished or not, dinner was over. It was time to go.

Over the next several hours, as cellphones bleated out warnings and advisories gave way to mandatory evacuations, Sonoma County started emptying out.

Before the sun came up Sunday morning, thousands of people packed photos and keepsakes, important documents and a change of clothes, gathered their children and pets and drove into the darkness. Taillights stretched for miles as vehicles filled city streets and country roads, headed for the highways — and away from the Kincade fire.

A shelter opened Saturday night at the Finley Community Center, an easy walk from my house, then closed a few hours later as the wind blew stronger, filling the air with smoke. We debated whether it was safe to stay, just as we had two years ago when embers from the Tubbs fire started raining around us in the night.

This time, we weren’t given a choice.

The lights never went out, but cellphone alerts rolled in steadily through the night as the mandatory evacuation zone spread from Healdsburg and Windsor, where residents were told to get out before dark. Before dawn, the evacuation zone encompassed the entire west county as well as Mark West, Larkfield and Coffey Park — neighborhoods struggling to recover from the 2017 fires. Finally, about 4:40 a.m., hi-lo sirens sounded in northwest Santa Rosa. It was time to leave.

Neighbors who were welcoming friends and relatives when I got home Saturday evening packed them up again and drove away. Another neighbor loaded bags into his RV. Buses lined up a few blocks away at an apartment complex for senior citizens, some of whom have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

My wife and our son, who had cut short a Boy Scout service project near Cazadero on Saturday afternoon because of the fire, set off for Sacramento, the cat and dog in tow. After two hours in stop-and-go traffic, they made it to Rohnert Park and were relieved to find coffee.

“It was quite a night for us,” Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said Sunday morning. “We have over 180,000 people under evacuation right now.”

The scope of the evacuation is unprecedented for Sonoma County, with a little more than a third of the county’s residents ordered to leave, and thousands more on notice that they might have to go. By Sunday afternoon, as the fire nearly doubled in size, evacuation warnings extended into Lake and Napa counties.

To some people, it was excessive, a case of authorities crying wolf.

Sorry, they’re wrong.

Two years ago, as flames sprinted from Calistoga to Coffey Park in about three hours, the county failed to use all of its warning systems. Top emergency management officials feared panic and gridlock, with fleeing residents blocking the path for emergency vehicles. They didn’t send any cellphone alerts. Most residents had never heard of Nixle. Some people woke up in burning homes and fled for their lives. Two dozen people died.